DING! DING! DING!

It remains very much on between Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers.

Last week, as you might recall, Rodgers upped the ante in his ongoing feud with the talk show host by implying that Kimmel’s name might be on the list of clients who paid late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in order to sleep with underage girls.

Simply put, he accused Kimmel of being a pedophile.

Jimmy Kimmel attends the 2023 Eastern Congo Initiative Poker and Blackjack Tournament hosted by TAO Group Hospitality at LAVO Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Kimmel fired back at the controversial quarterback.

Following the release of a list that did NOT include his name on it, Kimmel said in his monologue:

“I don’t know Jeffrey Epstein. I’ve never met Jeffrey Epstein. I am not on the list. I was not on a plane or an island or anything — ever.”

Kimmel then emphasized how those close to him have been threatened ever since Rodgers made this accusation.

“A lot of delusional people honestly believe I am meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah at Shakies once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of children,” he added.

“And I know this because I hear from these people often. My wife hears from them. My kids hear from them, my poor mailman hears from these people.

“And now we’re hearing from lots more of them thanks to Aaron Rodgers.”

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

In the past, Kimmel mocked Rodgers for his anti-COVID-19 stance and for lying to the public about whether he had been vaccinated.

“To retaliate, he decided to insinuate that I am a pedophile,” Kimmel continued.

“This is how these nuts do it now. You don’t like Trump — you’re a pedophile. It’s their go-to move. And it shows you how much they actually care about pedophilia.”

From there, Kimmel went off on people such as Rodgers… on people who have one exceptional talent, and therefore believe they are an expert on EVERYthing.

“He believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else,” the host went on.

“The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him. We learned during Covid [that] somehow he knows more about science than scientists. A guy who went to community college then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate.

“Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body is an expert in the field of immunology. He just put on a magic helmet and that G made him a genius.”

Jimmy Kimmel talks to his studio office about Donald Trump in this photo from his talk show. (ABC)

Kimmel continued:

“Aaron got two A’s on his report card and they were both in the word Aaron. Can you imagine that this hamster brain man thinks he knows what the government is up to because he’s a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts?”

Toward the end of his monologue, Kimmel said he would accept an apology from Rodgers.

But he definitely does not expect he’ll get one.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Cut to Tuesday and Rodgers’ weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I’m glad that Jimmy is not on the list, I really am, I don’t think he’s the P-word,” Rodgers said in response.

“I think it’s impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has 10 joke writers can read off a prompter… I wish him the best.

“Again, I don’t give a sh-t what he says about me, but as long as he understands what I actually said, that I’m not accusing him of being on a list, I’m all for moving forward.”

Aaron Rodgers slings the ball here during the NFC title game against the Buccaneers. (Getty)

Without any real ammunition — because he’s totally wrong and is an ignorant moron who can’t compete with Kimmel’s platform and/or levels of intelligence, wit or insight — Rodgers simply concluded:

“I hope that he will give the same type of energy to these heinous crimes when they do come out that you gave to other subjects that you spent a lot of time working on.”

We’ll give the final words here to Kimmel, courtesy of Monday’s monologue again:

“When I do get something wrong, which happens on rare occasions, you know what I do? I apologize.

“Which is what Aaron Rodgers should do, which is what a decent person would do. But I bet he won’t. If he does, you know what I’ll do? I’ll accept his apology and move on. But he probably won’t do that.

“My guess is he won’t apologize.”