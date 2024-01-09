You may not have heard about the strange new Meghan Markle-Princess Diana theory that’s currently circulating on TikTok.

So we feel obligated to warn you that after you learn the story behind it, you might wish that you could return to your current state of blissful ignorance.

Let us begin by saying that when Prince Harry married Meghan Markle he likely knew that there would be questions about how his revered mother, Princess Diana, would feel about the union.

And when Meghan said “I do,” she almost certainly knew that she would be subjected to all sorts of harsh criticism and unflattering comparisons from the media.

But we doubt that either party anticipated that they would be on the receiving end of allegations as bizarre and baseless as the ones that Candace Owens just hurled at them.

Owens, as you’re likely aware, is a far-right provocateur who’s made a career out of offering up takes so ridiculous that no sane media figure would go anywhere near them.

And a newly resurfaced rant from the Queen of Mean underscores just how low she’s willing to go.

The Meghan-Diana Theory

Owens’ latest act of viciousness is a strange new theory that’s all the rage on social media these days.

Remarks that Owens made on her Daily Wire show in response Harry and Meghan’s 2022 Netflix documentary have gone viral on TikTok, leaving many users in complete shock.

“I knew throughout their entire relationship—because I do believe that she is an emotionally abusive person—that she is embarking on Freudian transfer,” Owens said, according to Newsweek.

“She is using a real childhood trauma that Prince Harry suffered from — losing his mother.”

Owens went on to allege that Meghan has manipulated Harry into identifying her with his mother.

“She has convinced him,” Owens said.

“He actually believes that Meghan Markle is Princess Diana. So in case you missed it, the documentary, it turns out Meghan Markle is Princess Diana. That’s what she wants you guys to know,” she continued.

“She is Princess Diana, and fortunately for Prince Harry, this time he got to save his mom. I mean, how sick is that, me even saying that? It sounds so sick, but this is actually what is taking place.”

Candace Is Dead Wrong, As Usual

Owens is correct that the situation she describes is very unhealthy.

However, she leaves out the important detail that it’s a situation she fabricated entirely in her own head.

Harry has expressed concerns about security and media overreach, and sometimes, while doing so, he’s drawn comparisons between his wife and mother.

But that’s because Diana was killed while fleeing paparazzi, and these days, Meghan is constantly hounded by the press.

So the duke’s fear of something seeing something similar happen to another loved one is quite understandable.

Of course, Diana was also the first important woman in Harry’s life, and it stands to reason that when seeking a mate, he chose one who reminded him of his mother’s best qualities.

“So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mom,” Harry said in the documentary.

“She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

“That is disturbing on so many levels. It’s disturbing because this is something that I didn’t want to be right about, but it was so obvious,” Owens said in reaction to that clip.

Clearly, Candace has a lot of issues to sort out.

And unfortunately, she’s not a fan of introspection, preferring instead to pry into other people’s lives and make bizarre accusations about their relationships with their dead mothers.