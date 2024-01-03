Celebrity feuds don’t get much more random than the current beef between late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

And the insanity of the situation is enhanced by the fact that this is not some petty disagreement over a perceived slight at an award show.

No, this is an intense, high-stakes war of words that began when Rodgers bizarrely implied that Kimmel’s name will be found on the list of public figures with ties to infamous billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The allegation came during Rodgers’ latest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron Rodgers wears a gray suit at the 2017 ESPYS. (Getty)

When the host made mention of the Epstein list — which might soon be made public by order of a New York judge — Rodgers replied:

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

The bad blood between Kimmel and Rodgers dates back to 2021 when Rodgers expressed skepticism about the earliest versions of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Aaron Rodgers slings the ball here during the NFC title game against the Buccaneers. (Getty)

Until yesterday, the two combatants had stuck to making jokes at one another’s expense.

But in his latest X/Twitter post, Kimmel upped the ante by threatening to take Rodgers to court.

“Dear Aassh-le: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel wrote.

Jimmy Kimmel talks to his studio office about Donald Trump in this photo from his talk show. (ABC)

“Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Yes, to the surprise of no one, Kimmel did not see the humor in Rodgers’ implication that he was involved in the most notorious sex trafficking ring in modern history.

Rodgers has yet to respond to the comedian’s legal threat, which is probably for the best.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The current NFL season has been rocky enough for Rodgers, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury in his very first game with the Jets and has not returned to the field since.

Rodgers has remained steadfast in his opposition to the NFL’s Covid vaccine mandate.

The future Hall of Famer’s views have brought him into conflict with many fellow celebs, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has endorsed Pfizer’s vaccine in a multimillion-dollar ad campaign.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on without his helmet on the way to the locker room during halftime against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Rodgers derisively referred to Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer” in one interview, a remark that the Chiefs standout simply laughed off in a press conference.

Of course, when you’re dating the most famous woman on the planet, you can’t afford to get involved with petty feuds.

We’re sure Travis is finding it easier than ever to shake off the rude remarks from haters.

Needless to say, Jimmy Kimmel has decided to take a very different approach to Rodgers’ jabs.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.