Just how divorced are Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno?

The trailer for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 showed that Chantel is living it up and dating again.

We all know that this toxic marriage is finally over. But are Chantel and Pedro still legally married?

Their split could have a lot of consequences and loose ends … and fans fear it could drag on for years.

A screenshot from The Family Chantel of the titular Chantel Everett’s breakup with toxic ex-husband Pedro Jimeno. 90 Day: The Single Life played this as part of their Season 4 teaser. (Image Credit: TLC)

The Family Chantel viewers saw Chantel Everett strike back at Pedro Jimeno at the end of the fourth season.

After months (years, really) of escalating disinterest and mistreatment, she decided to clear out their shared bank account. And she called the police on him.

Their divorce had already become public knowledge before that aired. Though many details have remained under wraps, a lot has gone down since they decided to part ways.

This is the official promo image for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4. Someone owes Chantel Everett an apology. They did just fine by Natalie Mordovtseva and Veronica Rodriguez, however. Oddly, neither of those two are single. (Image Credit: TLC)

Chantel Everett is on Season 4 of ’90 Day: The Single Life’

In December, the first trailer for this season of 90 Day: The Single Life accompanied an announcement that Chantel is part of the cast.

She’s crossing an entire ocean to reset her mood and enjoy the single life after her miserable marriage.

The big concern is that she might repeat the same mistakes that led her into this miserable union with Pedro for so long.

Single and ready to mingle, Chantel Everett gets flirty in the Mediterranean on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4. (Image Credit: TLC)

Obviously, Chantel’s quest to recover her “groove” makes sense. But fans have questions.

Is she reenacting Tania Maduro’s 90 Day journey before she officially filed for divorce? (Remember, Tania and Syngin ultimately signed divorce papers on the Tell All stage)

Like most reality television, 90 Day Fiance generally films well over half a year in advance. Was Chantel legally single when she filmed this getaway?

Even though she appears to be smiling, Chantel Everett is not having a fun phone conversation on this Season 5 screenshot. (Image Credit: TLC)

Chantel and Pedro’s divorce timeline

As we reported in detail at the time, Pedro filed to divorce Chantel in May of 2022. This came after six years of marriage.

In his filing, he accused Chantel of withdrawing $275,000 from their joint account.

Chantel’s own filings accused Pedro of rampant cheating and also of abuse. They filed restraining orders against each other.

Chantel Everett speaks firmly to the Season 5 confessional camera. (Image Credit: TLC)

Because Chantel filed (in the summer of 2022) for the court to seal their divorce proceedings, we don’t know as many details as we might like.

However, we know that the divorce process dragged on longer than either party might have liked.

According to Chantel, however, they divorced before she filmed for 90 Day: The Single Life. (That’s a concept that might seem foreign to castmate Natalie Mordovtseva)

In the car, Chantel Everett contemplates new opportunities now that she is no longer married. (Image Credit: TLC)

According to Chantel, she and Pedro had been divorced for six months before she began filming The Single Life.

To be clear, divorce and (legal) marriage are important for one’s legal and even financial status, but a relationship status is not up to the state.

Divorces can drag on for years. No one should feel an obligation to wait for a court’s approval to consider a toxic spouse to be their ex (in their hearts, at least).

Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett discuss the tatters of their marriage and what led to their separation. (Image Credit: TLC)

We know that Pedro fears that he will face deportation from the United States.

“I really believe that Chantel want to me to get removed [from] this country,” Pedro accused. “She is not a nice person.”

He is a lawful permanent resident. It’s unclear on what grounds Pedro believes that Chantel would do this.