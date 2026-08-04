Pete Davidson & Sarah Jane Nader: Dating?

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This spring, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt broke up.

Now, in addition to co-parenting their infant daughter, at least one of them is moving on romantically.

Brooks Nader’s sister, Sarah Jane Nader, was just spotted with the famous status symbol. Yes, there’s a video.

Is this a relationship soft-launch or are we all somehow misunderstanding what we’re seeing?

Sarah Jane Nader attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on May 30, 2026. (Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Yes, there’s video

Pete Davidson appears to be moving on.

Just three months after his public breakup with Elsie Hewitt (which came just months after they welcomed their child), he was spotted out and about with a new gal.

Sarah Jane Nader is a reality TV personality of Love Thy Nader fame.

On Monday, August 3, he was spotted walking towards his car with Nader, opening the passenger door to let the 23-year-old inside.

You can see them in a video that Deuxmoi obtained, below.

Technically, we cannot confirm or deny whether Davidson and Nader are an item.

We all know that many people give rides to others.

Sometimes, you just need to be dropped off by a friend-of-a-friend without waiting on a rideshare.

But Davidson and Nader (but especially Davidson) are public figures, who know that being seen out together is going to get reported. They also know what many will assume.

With that in mind, this almost feels like a soft launch of a relationship. Which is not to say that it’s going anywhere or seems serious in any way.

Dating as a parent can be complex

In May, Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt split despite welcoming Scottie Rose, their daughter, just months earlier.

Breakups happen. They are not always well timed.

(And no, staying together for a child’s sake does not do the child any favors.)

Reports soon said that Davidson and Hewitt were no longer getting along, even though they’d like to be amicable co-parents and remain friends.

Hewitt even admitted that she was looking for some sort of nanny. Her very public post seemed like a thinly veiled callout of Davidson than a help wanted ad.

The good news is that, in July, Davidson and Hewitt shared that they had reached a co-parenting agreement.

Their priority will, they affirmed, be their daughter.

Meanwhile, Sarah Jane Nader’s romance history is a little less dramatic.

Her last romantic entanglement was Alexis Williams. That was back in 2024.

Right now, we’ll see if anything more comes of Davidson and Nader’s sighting. For now, all that we know is that she got into his car.