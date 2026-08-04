Rowdy Robertson Says ‘Duck Dynasty’ Parents Sent Him Away for Being Gay

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Unlike some of his siblings, Rowdy Robertson did not appear so much on Duck Dynasty.

It turns out that there was a reason for that.

Rowdy is now an adult, and revealing that he spent is final teenage years captive at a private ranch.

He says that his parents shipped him off for, among other things, being gay.

Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson of the reality series “Duck Dynasty” on January 19, 2017. (Photo Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)

He was sent away at 16, and only got out when he reached adulthood

In late July, Rowdy — now 23 — took part in the same TikTok challenge that has been part of other headlines.

Posing in a seated position, the caption to his video explains the premise.

“Me preparing for the Netflix documentary on how I got adopted by one of the most well known families in the south,” it reads, “while also being gay.”

Saying that the Robertsons are one of the most famous families in the south arguably buries the lede a little.

The Duck Dynasty clan are notorious conservatives. And the late Phil Robertson was famously homophobic (among other bigotries).

Rowdy Robertson explains why he was sent away to an ominous "boarding school" as a teen instead of remaining with his adoptive 'Duck Dynasty' family.



[image or embed] — fanana hammock (@fananahammock.bsky.social) August 4, 2026 at 9:07 AM

In a TikTok Live, Rowdy explained that his famous parents, Willie and Korie, sent him away to a dubious boarding school when he was 16.

(The facility is the ominously named Master’s Ranch Christian Academy, and between Rowdy’s statement and online comments, it may actually be worse than it sounds.)

“ … so, I got sent [to MRCA] for one, being a little snot, and two, it was partially because of me being gay, but mainly because I was a little snot.”

Rowdy remained at MRCA until he was 18. He described himself as feeling on edge because people would “constantly yell” at the toxic facility.

“I’ve allowed myself to, like, understand that trauma isn’t my fault and I’ve allowed myself to grow from it,” he reflected.

Since then, he’s attended (real) therapy and also gotten some closure

Rowdy did partially attribute his apprehension at yelling to being “on the spectrum,” but yelling is a toxic and unacceptable behavior. No one should yell at neurotypical teens, either.

When it comes to being at peace with what he endured, he explained that therapy and closure as an adult have helped him.

“ … therapies helped that and actually being able to sit down with my mom and actually talk to her in a neutral zone and actually tell her about all the stuff that happened allowed me.”

This, Rowdy explained, allowed him “to actually grow from it to actually be able to speak it out.”

He explained that he “faked” confirming at MCRA with the mindset: “They can’t change me being me, so I’m just gonna have to make them think I [changed], so I just had to act.” This is a common survival tactic for people in abusive situations.

Robbie was just a baby when his biological mother went to prison. When he was 10, his dad passed away.

A couple of years later, he was adopted by the Robertsons.

For those unfamiliar, Phil Robertson was so notoriously homophobic that he was suspended from his own show for multiple episodes. He also made other bigoted remarks, expressing racist views.

Phil died in May of 2025.

Rowdy has shared that he has told some of his siblings, but not all of his extended family.

What happened to him is an injustice.