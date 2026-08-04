Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Boasts He Doesn't 'Have a Gag Reflex' & Eats 'Stuff I Find on the Street'

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We all know Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his conspiracy theories, his roadkill obsession, his unusual voice, and for having a reputation for being an unhinged maniac.

(That last bit is basically how his own family describes him.)

In a recent interview, RFK Jr. declared that he does not “have a gag reflex.” What?

“I’ll eat, you know, even stuff I find on the street,” he continued, as if people hadn’t already concluded as much.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks on November 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘I don’t have a gag reflex’

The Trump regime’s head of Health and Human Services sat down with Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy of USA Today for a recent interview.

His goal was to promote his new YouTube cooking series, The Real Food Show. More on that later.

Kennedy ended up distracting from his agenda by some very strange remarks during the interview.

“I will literally eat anything,” he announced. (That is notoriously true.)

“I don’t have a gag reflex,” RFK Jr. continued. “Let me put it like that.”

RFK Jr claims no gag reflex. RFK Jr discusses his eating habits and willingness to try different foods. RFK Jr's statement may surprise or intrigue viewers due to its unconventional nature.



[image or embed] — Ahad (@ahadreports.bsky.social) August 3, 2026 at 9:41 AM

If it were up to us, we would not, in fact, let him put it like that.

We don’t think that RFK Jr. means to claim that he’s some sort of throat goat. Nancy Reagan’s trophy is safe.

“I will eat anything,” he repeated. “And I love experimenting with foods.”

Kennedy continued: “I love all different kinds of foods. When I travel, I’ll eat, you know, even stuff I find on the street.”

The notorious roadkill-collector quickly claimed that he was referring to “street vendors.” Then just say that.

‘I’m getting a signal not to answer that question’

Ramaswamy then asked one of the Trump regime’s most notorious figures if there is “stuff that you’ve eaten where people are like, ‘Wow, you ate that?'”

“You mean like something gross?” RFK Jr. began his reply. “Oh, I don’t know.”

Though he seemed to be preparing an answer, he cut himself off.

“I’m getting a signal not to answer that question,” Kennedy announced.

Whatever he was about to say, someone on his team thought that it might sound worse than announcing that he doesn’t have a gag reflex and that he eats “even stuff I find on the street.”

We said that we would address The Real Food Show, and we will.

RFK Jr. gained popularity online because he is a conspiracy theorist, because he has a famous name, but also because he tapped into real anxieties about what corporations have done to foods in order to maximize profits at the expense of consumer health.

He is part of a regime that has slashed regulations on these corporations and also cut funding to cancer and other medical research. There’s currently a very famous parasitic outbreak that has claimed lives. It’s not going so well.

However, Kennedy seems to believe that he can win back some of his fractured coalition by showing people simple recipes to cook in an economy that Trump has repeatedly sabotaged.

Obviously, any celebrity chefs who accept his invitation to join him on the show will need to be avoided thereafter as collaborators. There is no intention good enough to justify working with this man.