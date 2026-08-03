Jax Taylor Says Brittany Cartwright Is Sabotaging His Career

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Jax Taylor is speaking out about his latest battle with Brittany Cartwright.

And this time, it seems that the former couple’s divorce drama has spilled directly into his professional life.

The Vanderpump Rules alum claims Brittany has been attempting to undermine his career after a recent controversy involving what he says was a mistaken brand partnership.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

According to Jax, his estranged wife turned an unfortunate situation into an opportunity to publicly embarrass him.

“Yesterday was just another example of Brittany going out of her way to publicly embarrass and humiliate me,” Jax told Us Weekly, claiming that the issue could have been handled privately.

He alleged that Brittany contacted the brand, discussed the matter on her podcast, and shared what he described as false accusations online.

“Instead of reaching out privately to address the situation, she chose to contact the brand, laugh about it on her podcast, and post false accusations on social media,” Jax claimed.

Jax said he believes the incident is part of a larger pattern, alleging that Brittany’s actions have hurt his reputation and made it more difficult for him to rebuild his career following their highly publicized split.

Jax says he thought he had been offered a partnership deal with Smart Water through a third-party facilitator.

He later said he discovered the partnership was not authorized and removed the content once he learned there was a problem.

In a statement shared with followers, Jax explained that he had received emails, campaign details, and instructions that made the opportunity appear legitimate. He insisted he never intended to misrepresent a business relationship.

The latest accusations add another chapter to the ongoing tension between Jax and Brittany, who separated in 2024 after many years in the reality TV spotlight.

The pair, who married in 2019 and share son Cruz, have continued navigating their divorce and co-parenting relationship in the public eye.

Their breakup has already produced plenty of drama, including disagreements over their divorce proceedings and renewed headlines surrounding Jax’s personal life.

For now, Jax and Brittany appear to have very different views on what has happened, and fans of the Bravo stars are once again watching their relationship drama unfold away from the cameras.