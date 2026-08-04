Tom Sandoval: My Ex Told Everyone I Have a ‘Tiny Penis’

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Back in June, Tom Sandoval was accused of shoving his girlfriend’s dad into an open fire pit while there were flames still burning inside.

For obvious reasons, Tom and Victoria Lee Robinson broke up shortly thereafter.

And now, their split has somehow become even uglier than Sandoval’s breakup with Ariana Madix.

Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson attend a taping of “The Viall Files” on March 20, 2025 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ABA)

TMZ has obtained a new court filing pertaining to Tom’s ongoing restraining order case against Victoria.

The Vanderpump Rules alum levels some shocking accusations in the documents, including claims about an alleged groin-kicking attack that took place in October while he was on tour with his band, Tom Sandoval and the MOST Extras, in Florida.

Sandoval claims that Victoria “kicked me repeatedly in the groin area while hurling expletives and insults toward me in the presence of my band mates, tour crew and fans.”

He alleges that Victoria had “consumed drugs and alcohol to the point that venue security personnel had to physically carry her from the concert venue back to the tour bus” earlier in the night.

Sandoval went on to claim that “she kicked my groin area with her legs and yelled insults such as ‘You have a tiny f–king penis! F-k you!”

He says that during the tour, venue owners and managers became concerned about Victoria’s alleged drug use backstage, especially after claims that she invited fans backstage and shared drugs with them.

Sandoval claims his ex’s behavior was so concerning that his band manager and musical director “expressed that they wanted to ban her from continuing on the tour.”

Tom also claims that Victoria’s actions caused him “distress and anxiety” and alleged that her antics left him “frazzled” and “anxious” before his America’s Got Talent performance in August of 2025.

He says Victoria continuously remarked that he’s “not a real man,” but despite the impact on his self-confidence, he says he stayed with her because “she threatened to ruin my life if I left her.”

“[Victoria] repeatedly told me and others that she would destroy my life and ‘get the Ariana [Madix] treatment,’ referring to the public attention and career opportunities my former girlfriend received after our breakup,” he alleges.

Tom was granted a temporary restraining order against Vicotria in June, and he’s now seeking to have it extended.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.