Sidney Starr: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Arrested on Child Molestation Charges

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Reality television personality Sidney Starr is facing a slew of serious felony charges after being arrested in Georgia over the weekend.

According to authorities, Starr — best known for her appearances on Love & Hip Hop: New York — was taken into custody Sunday following an alleged incident at a hotel in Hapeville, just outside Atlanta.

She was later booked into the Fulton County Jail on multiple felony charges, including sexual battery against a child under the age of 16, child molestation, and sodomy (via TMZ).

Sidney Starr’s mug shot, taken following her recent arrest. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Police have released very few details about the investigation.

Because the alleged victim is a minor, law enforcement officials have not disclosed additional information about the circumstances surrounding the case.

As of this writing, no affidavit detailing the allegations has been made public, and investigators have not announced whether additional charges could be forthcoming.

Starr has not publicly commented on the allegations, and it is unclear whether she has retained an attorney. Representatives for the reality star also have not issued a statement.

The arrest comes while the famed transgender model was reportedly in the Atlanta area for a scheduled appearance connected to Industry Girl, a reality series on Ray J’s Tronix Network.

She had been advertised as a host for the show’s reunion special, though it remains unclear whether that event ultimately took place.

Starr first rose to prominence through social media before becoming a recurring personality on Love & Hip Hop. Over the years, she has also appeared in music videos and various television projects, building a sizable online following.

Now, however, the focus has shifted dramatically from her entertainment career to the criminal case she faces.

This is not her first controversy, as she previously gained attention for falsely claiming she’d had a sexual relationship with rapper Chingy.

At this stage, prosecutors have not presented their evidence in court, and many details of the allegations remain under seal or otherwise unavailable because they involve a juvenile. The charges themselves are accusations, and Starr is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

As the legal process moves forward, investigators may release additional information. For now, officials have emphasized that the limited public disclosure is intended to protect the identity and privacy of the alleged victim.

At this time, neither Starr nor her legal team has issued any kind of public statement.

We’ll continue to monitor this case and provide updates as more information becomes available,