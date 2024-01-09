Tammy Slaton to Hateful Critics: WTH is Wrong with You?!?

Tammy Slaton has once again clapped back at her critics.

In the most respectful and impressive way possible, however.

Over this past weekend, the 1000-Lb Sisters star jumped on TikTok in order to respond to a total stranger who told her to “fix them teeth.”

To her immense credit, Slaton didn’t curse or scream or react in a cruel way — despite how deserved it would have been if she had reacted in these days.

Tammy Slaton

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this,” said Tammy, giving someone who hasn’t exactly earned it.

Continued Slaton:

‘It’s not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

This is sad but accurate.

Tammy Slaton

Late last month, Slaton also had to deal with mean social media users.

“Why do you sound like that, you sound like you can’t breathe and you got [something] stuck in your throat also, are you gonna get that gobbler removed?” wrote one moron on the Internet.

Tammy clapped back at the time about how people such as this make her feel “insecure,” depressingly adding:

“I’m proud of myself. Do I still think I’m ugly? Yes. Am I getting pretty? Yes.”

Tammy Slaton

Slaton really is doing her best.

Tammy weighed over 700 pounds to start 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 and is now down below 400, thanks to diet, exercise and gastric bypass surgery last year.

She deserves to be praised to the high heavens as she accomplishes such life goals as sitting comfortably in the front seat of a car.

Slaton barely needs the help of an oxygen tube these days, as well.

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton

On January 6, meanwhile, the reality star explained that getting her teeth fixed would be expensive and said she doesn’t have the means to save up for a procedure right now.

“I had to calm myself down before I replied because I really wanted to go off on you. I really wanted to tell you if you had a true problem with my teeth then pay for them yourself,” Tammy went on.

“But I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to be rude.”

The TLC personality also said that she’s “trying to better [her] life and better [herself],” concluding:

“We should be lifting up people. It doesn’t matter if I’m missing teeth. It’s sad. Why hate? Why can’t you just appreciate the hard work I’ve put in. Why can’t you just appreciate that I’m still alive.

“Yes, I have flaws. I’m human … But I’m not gonna let you or anyone else ruin my day.”