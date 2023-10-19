Farrah Abraham Sentenced to Community Service, Diversion Program in Wake of Battery Case

Farrah Abraham has learned her legal fate.

The former Teen Mom cast member has evaded jail time in her battery case, which stems from an alleged altercation between Abraham and a security guard in January 2022.

The ex-reality star was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months of probation with mandatory supervision, In Touch Weekly now confirms.

Farrah Abraham speaks here to the camera back during her Teen Mom days. (MTV)

The 32-year will also be required to complete 40 hours of community service, according to court records; she will not required to pay a fine or attended any classes related to the incident.

As for that incident?

Farrah was accused on January 16, 2022 of slapping a security guard outside of the restaurant Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.

She was then arrested and booked before getting released later the same day with a citation to return to court, where she was charged with battery on a peace officer or police officer on June 2, 2022.

Farrah pleaded not guilty at that time.

Farrah Abraham has sort of a scary look on her face in this scene from the Teen Mom OG reunion. (MTV)

The MTV alum shared numerous videos via her Instagram Stories on the night of the supposed altercation, including one where she was being handcuffed and held down on the ground by a male security guard.

“@grandmasterrecords what a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Farrah said on social media back then.

“Such an unsafe, disturbing environment.”

She also claimed the employee escalated the conflict.

Farrah Abraham has had a lot of work done. (Getty)

Abraham also flipped things around and accused the security guard of battery, writing in a third Instagram Story:

“Why is a male on top of me holding me down while I was walking? This is scary and he should be fired and in jail for batterment [sic].”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author also went ahead shared a paid of Instagram Stories photos showing apparent bruises to her skin, captioning the first one, “bruised, beaten at dinner” and the second image with the caption:

“stop attacking and hurting [women].”

Farrah Abraham is about to GO OFF in this Teen Mom reunion scene. (MTV)

Fast forward to right now and the conclusion to this saga is as follows:

If Abraham complies with the terms of her diversion program, the charges will be dismissed and expunged off her record.

The polarizing star’s next court date is April 17, 2024 for a progress report check-in.

She has another court date scheduled for April 17, 2025, when her diversion hearing and sentencing will take place.