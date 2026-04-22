Jelly Roll Admits He Regained Weight, ‘Lost His Way’ On Health Journey

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Last year, Jelly Roll revealed his stunning weight loss.

Some fans were happy for him. Others worried for his health after such a rapid transformation.

Now, he admits that he has fallen out of his fitness routine, for a plurality of reasons.

Knowing that he’d regained weight, he was “afraid” to step onto the scale — until now.

Singer Jelly Roll greets fans at the start of his YouTube video. The video itself served as an update on his body transformation journey. (Image Credit: Jelly Roll/YouTube)

He feels ‘scared’ to step onto the scale

In his new YouTube video, Jelly Roll — whose real name is Jason DeFord — shared his anxiety with viewers.

Taking on a confessional tone, he explained that he had decided to “enjoy the holidays.”

As a result, he revealed, he had “lost” his “way” when it came to his dietary and exercise goals.

His fitness habits were also increased, DeFord explained, when he was hospitalized with a broken collarbone several months ago.

That injury and recovery meant that he had to “quit” running, walking, and other forms of exercise for a “period of time.”

As a result of taking this unplanned time off from his routine, DeFord has been avoiding stepping onto the scale.

In case you needed a refresher (though his preview image on the above YouTube video is a good reminder), he weighed over 500 pounds as recently as 2023.

Since then, he has lost more than half of that weight.

As of the end of 2025, his weight loss totaled 275 pounds.

After months of taking a break and then more months being unable to exercise, he’s faced mounting fears of backsliding on his progress.

Back on his routine, Jelly Roll uses his treadmill. (Image Credit: Jelly Roll/YouTube)

“We hit the goal and it was right before the holidays,” DeFord explained in the Saturday, April 18 video.

“So I was like, ‘You know what man, I’ve been working hard for the last three years losing this weight, I’m going to enjoy the holidays.’”

He shared: “I had a big Thanksgiving meal, I had a big birthday meal, I ate a big Christmas meal.”

DeFord admitted: “Kinda got off the rails and I broke my collarbone … a few days before Christmas.”

Notably, the news of his injury only came months later, in early March.

In this clip, Jelly Roll admits that he feels “scared” to step onto the scale. (Image Credit: Jelly Roll/YouTube)

DeFord very openly confessed to his viewers that he has been “avoiding the scale” in more recent weeks.

He shared that he felt “scared” to step on it, “afraid” of what the numbers would say.

However, in the video that he recorded earlier this month, he did step onto the scale.

On April 10, he weighed 276.2 pounds. (He recorded this segment of the video over a week before posting it.)

DeFord told viewers that he had gained 12 pounds.

On April 10, 2026, Jelly Roll weighed in at 276.2 pounds. (Image Credit: Jelly Roll/YouTube)

What about his body transformation journey?

The truth of the matter is that bodies are always transforming, for good or for ill — but, most often, in neutral ways.

It is one of the many horrors of being alive. And while humanity will one day cure unwanted changes such as aging and death, that kind of innovation is decades away.

For now, we all need to acknowledge realities. Lost weight comes back. Joints stop working like they once did.

Loving your body in any form can be great, for some. Body neutrality — acknowledging what your body is and what your body needs without placing a moral value on size, shape, or more — is more helpful and more important.

Like everyone, DeFord deserves to have exactly the body that he desires. But he also deserves to know that almost no one gets, let alone maintains, their true body goal.