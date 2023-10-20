Farrah Abraham Compares Her Assault Case to Israel-Palestine Conflict, Calls Hamas "Hummus," Offends Literally Everyone

We’ve seen Farrah Abraham hit many, many lows during her years in the spotlight.

Those setbacks were often accompanied by cringey remarks, in which Farrah spewed semi-literate nonsense in an effort to defend her own deplorable actions.

At this point, we’re used to being confused and a little annoyed by Farrah’s attempts to justify her behavior.

But never before has the former Teen Mom star managed to offend so many with her rambling tirades.

Farrah Abraham attends Debbie Durkin’s ECOLUXE Movie & TV Awards Lounge at Yamashiro Hollywood on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty )

As we previously reported, Farrah was arrested in January of this year for assaulting a security guard.

Earlier this week, Farrah was sentenced to community service and 18 months of probation for the attack, a slap-on-the-wrist sentence that should have had her dancing out of the courtroom.

But instead of breathing a sigh of relief, Abraham took to Instagram to complain about the sentence and offer up one of her most ridiculous word salads to date.

She even served up some chickpea-based dip alongside the dish!

Farrah Abraham attends the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference featuring keynote speaker Kris Jenner at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on January 11, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty)

“For the record the only person battered was myself,” Farrah commented on In Touch Weekly‘s Instagram post about her sentence.

“And the security were caught lying via camera footage. Prosecutors and faulty judicial systems need reform immediately for allowing lying criminal behavior on customers,” she continued.

“I’m Jerusalem & security is Hummus lying with terrorism tactics that fail.”

Yes, Farrah called herself Jerusalem (we think she meant Israel) and the assaulted security guard Hummus (we think she meant Hamas, not the delicious dip that pairs well with fresh vegetables).

Farrah Abraham attends the Nazarian Institute’s ThinkBIG 2020 Conference featuring keynote speaker Kris Jenner at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on January 11, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) (Getty)

Is this a new low for Farrah?

It’s tough to say, as she’s been butchering the English language for as long as she’s been in the spotlight.

But as The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, Ms. Abraham is getting roasted to a crisp in the replies.

“Girl you are not comparing your first world problems to actual terrorism?” one person wrote.

“This comment is the most disgusting vile thing I have heard in a long time!” another added.

“Don’t you DARE f–king compare this s–t with the tragedy that is going on in the Middle East!” a third chimed in.

Farrah Abraham attends boohoo x All That Glitters Launch Party on November 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Others were quick to see the humor in the situation.

“This comment should be printed out and hung on the wall of the Louvre. It is art in its highest form #hummus,” wrote one such commenter.

“What type of Hummus lies? Just curious so I don’t buy that kind,” another joked.

Farrah continued her ramblings with an Instagram post about the evils of California and her gratitude for the state of Texas.

Farrah Abraham attends WE tv celebrates the premiere of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Getty)

“Thankful I’m alive, Grateful I don’t live in California- Love some Austin Texas ( where security doesn’t set up attacks on public figures) & look forward to changing our legal systems surrounding prosecutors and allowing criminal attacks in uniform,” Farrah wrote.

“As we all should never be assaulted, cuffed, or excessive force while eating dinner or checking out a rooftop,” she continued.

“I’ve learned that it’s better to just stay away from those who have no self control – our system should act on criminal defamation and lies that hurt innocent people every day. Criminal Vs. CIVIL – Justice Always prevails even in a corrupt Judicial systems.”

Sounds like Farrah has learned a lot — but she could probably still use a crash course on the topics of Middle Eastern politics and popular party dishes!