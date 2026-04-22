Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Dating? Here’s What We Know

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kendall Jenner is famously beautiful.

Despite other options, she continues to date the most good-looking men on the planet.

Jacob Elordi is her longtime pal. He also happens to be one of the world’s most desired men.

As whispers grow louder about their rumored entanglement, a new report sheds light on how things have blossomed between them.

Kendall Jenner attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Alleged new couple alert!

According to a report from People, Kendall and Jacob have been spending time together — even while keeping it quiet.

“They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other,” shared an insider.

The source specified that these hangouts have been taking place over “the last couple months.”

All the while, rumors that this is a romance have continued to circulate.

As you likely already know, Coachella hasn’t exactly silenced the whispers.

Jacob Elordi attends the “Wuthering Heights” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on February 05, 2026. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

During the first weekend of Coachella, fans kept a close eye on Kendall and Jacob’s respective movements.

There was clearly a lot of overlap.

To be clear, these two have been in each other’s social orbits for years, from birthday parties to awards shows.

We should also emphasize that neither of them have confirmed — or denied, or otherwise commented upon — the rumors.

But fans currently believe that things have progressed to something a little spicier than friendship.

For the moment, this is pure speculation

There are clickbait videos floating around, purporting to show the two “kiss at Coachella.”

We did our due diligence, clicking on at least half a dozen of these videos, only to see no kissing whatsoever.

In fact, some of these clips seem to just show Kendall and Jacob separately. (Maybe the posters don’t know what kissing is?)

People did spot them together consistently.

Did that mean that they’re friends who hung out, or that they’re boning? Imaginations are, understandably, running wild.

Kendall and Jacob are both hot. Famously hot.

(We know that it might be hard to believe with Jacob’s current grooming choices, but there was a time when he had good hair, and we believe in our hearts that he could one day have good hair again.)

They also both have track records of dating legendary hotties.

Kendall’s past entanglements have included Bad Bunny, Ben Simmons, Harry Styles, and A$AP Rocky. Jacob’s have included Kaia Gerber, Zendaya, and Olivia Jade.

With that in mind, it would match their personal histories if these two hooked up. But they could also, and this is true, just be friends.