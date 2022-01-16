Farrah Abraham ARRESTED for Allegedly Slapping Security Guard

Farrah Abraham was arrested on Saturday night after an altercation at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the polarizing reality star -- who has been in the news frequently of late due to her return this past week to the Teen Mom franchise -- was taken into custody because she slapped a security guard at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood.

An onlooker told the celebrity gossip website this morning that Farrah and a friend were partying at this establishment when someone assaulted Abraham.

The witness labeled this perpetrator a Farrah "hater."

From there, the individual says Farrah allegedly grew belligerent and was asked to leave the club ... but she refused.

At some point, she then reportedly slapped a guard who was attempting to escort her from the premises.

The police were NOT initially called to the scene TMZ continues; not until someone called the paramedics, who took note of Farrah's ongoing violent behavior and called in the cops for backup..

The outlet has published a photo of Farrah on the ground, seemingly being held down by someone TMZ claims "made a citizen's arrest."

We can only assume this person was the security guard.

No one was injured in the incident and we're waiting to see if Abraham will actually be charged with a crime.

We're also waiting to see if MTV takes any sort of action, considering the network only just brought Farrah back into the Teen Mom fold by casting her on its crossover/reunion special series.

Back in 2018, fans may recall, Abraham was also arrestedd after allegedly striking an employee at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

She has been banned from this restaurant as a result.

Farrah, of course, was fired from Teen Mom in early 2017 due to her participation on amateur adult films and adult webcam videos on the Internet.

She has spent the years since draggging producers and former co-star's and exploiting her 12-year old daughter in every way imaginable to remain relevant.

Abraham also started selling her own farts a few days ago.

"I’m not going to stop being the independent adult that I am," Farrah warned in a social media rant aimed at her critics last month.

She described herself at the time as someone "who is spiritually and sexually empowered to be the woman that I am."

“Never gonna stop, especially for you!” Farrah continued, asking all detractors to “pick on somebody else.”

And perhaps they were prepared to do so.

But now Abraham has merely given these individuals more fodder with which they can mock and pick on her.

It's sad, really, once you remember that Farrah is supposed to be a role model for her young child.

UPDATE: TMZ has now posted a video of some of the events that led to Farrah's arrest.

You can visit that website to check it out and return to The Hollywood Gossip for breaking news as we continue to monitor the situation.

UPDATE #2: Farrah now tells TMZ that she was set up... that a worker attacked her... and that the incident was purposely filmed in order to be leaked to the press.

She has also released a statement. Scroll down to read it in full:

I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person's arrest my lawyer is handling from here.

It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when.

I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.