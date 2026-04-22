Dave Mason Cause of Death: Founding Member of Iconic Rock Band Traffic Was 79

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We have sad news to report from the world of music today.

Dave Mason — who co-founded the legendary rock band Traffic along with Steve Winwood — has passed away.

News of his death comes courtesy of a statement issued on behalf of Mason’s family.

Portrait of musician Dave Mason, founding member of the band ‘Traffic’, 1968. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Dave Mason,” a spokesperson told People today, adding:

“Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, celebrated songwriter, musician, singer, and author passed away peacefully at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada

“Dave Mason lived a remarkable life devoted to the music and the people he loved.”

Born in Worcester, UK in 1946, Mason — along with Mason, Winwood, Jim Capaldi, and Chris Wood — founded Traffic in the 1960s.

American actress Leigh Taylor-Young and English singer-songwriter and guitarist Dave Mason at the premiere of ‘Get Shorty’ at the Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA, 12th October 1995. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

The band — which scored hits with “Hole In My Shoe” and “Feelin’ Alright?” — was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

Mason’s family did not reveal his cause of death, but the rock legend revealed that he had been battling “ongoing health concerns” in recent years.

In 2024, he revealed that he was suffering from a “severe infection”. He stated that he was still “courageously battling” the following year and was forced to cancel his tour as a result.

“I’m incredibly grateful to my team of doctors,” Mason wrote in a statement at the time “This has been challenging territory, to say the least.”

Mason is survived by his wife, Winifred Wilson, and daughter Danielle. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.