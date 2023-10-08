Christine Brown MARRIES David Woolley: Get All the Romantic Details!

It’s official: Christine Brown is no longer a sister wife.

Because she is now, officially, someone else’s wife!

On October 7, just under two years since she walked away from an unhappy spiritual union, the TLC personality exchanged vows with David Woolley.

“It’s a fairytale,” Brown told People Magazine shortly after this lovely wedding ceremony.

Say hello to a husband and wife! Christine Brown and David Woolley got married in October 2023. (Instagram)

Continued the mother of six:

“It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true.”

Christine dumped Kody Brown in November 2021, stating back then:

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family

Christine Brown and David Woolley are cheering on their favorite team in this photo. (Instagram)

Christine then confirmed she was dating Woolley in February 2022, referring to him as her soulmate almost from the very beginning.

According to People, meanwhile, the newlyweds the knot in front of more than 300 family and friends at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah.

As for other details from the big, magical day?

Brown’s son, Paedon, and her dad walked her the down aisle, while Christine wore a dress from Boda Bridal to the altar.

The gown featured a plunging neckline, with intricate beading detail — and Brown’s hair and makeup were done by Eliza Schmidt, while the bridal party’s makeup looks were done by Cortney Hall.

Christine Brown and David Woolley are enjoying some time on the water here. (Instagram)

The couple met about a year and a half ago on a dating website.

Woolley proposed in April of this year, prompting an acceptance from Christine, along with the following quote:

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day.

“I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.”

So happy together! That seems to sum up Christine Brown and David Woolley. (Instagram)

On numerous occasions since, Christine has told the world why she loves David and how he is different from Kody.

After sharing a kiss on Saturday, the spouses were introduced as Mr. and Mrs. Woolley to cheers from the crowd as “At Last” by Etta James played.

People even reports that sparkling apple cider and champagne were served during the cocktail hour, not to mention Moscow mules and mojitos.

There was then a buffet dinner that included roast beef, BBQ chicken, cowboy potatoes, baked beans and corn on the cob. Yum!

Christine Brown and David Woolley pose here for an extremely cute and romantic engagement photo. (Liz Bowles)

Woolley is a widow with eight kids, and he’s very much in love.

“I’m really very lucky, and very happy that someone let her go, because she’s a unicorn,” he told People. “After my wife passed away, I dated and I just could never find somebody.

“I knew Christine was The One. It just feels so right.”

Christine Brown used this photo to wish David Woolley a happy Father’s Day. (Instagram)

Kody Brown has not yet commented on the marriage of his ex-spouse, but the former couple’s children seemingly love Christine’s new husband.

Over the summer, Christine and Woolley enjoyed a family vacation with four of her kids in London.

“What wonderful new experiences with some of my favorite people,” Christine wrote on Instagram July 28.

“#familietravels #waytoomanypeopletogetthemallinonephoto #adventuring #vacationsandshoppingsprees #myfavoritethings”

Best of luck to the newlyweds! We’re so very happy for them!

