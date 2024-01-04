Christine Brown is about to be a married woman.

On television, that is.

The Sister Wives star exchanged vows in early October in front of many family and friends as part of a glorious Utah wedding, as loyal fans of the series and this cast member must know by now.

But the nuptials were also filmed.

Christine Brown and David Woolley are enjoying each other’s presence in this sweet photo. (Instagram)

Part 1 of Sister Wives: Christine and David’s Wedding will premiere on TLC and Max Sunday, January 7 at 10/9c… while part 2 is scheduled to air exactly one week later.

Ahead of these specials, Christine has sat down for a number of promotional interviews.

Speaking to E! News, for example, Brown said that she only joined a dating website with something “casual” in mind, having split just a few months prior from mostly evil husband Kody Brown.

But then she went out with Woolley.

Christine Brown smiles broadly in a selfie with husband David Woolley as they enjoy a weekend getaway to New York. (DAVID WOOLLEY/INSTAGRAM)

“On the way home from the date, I realized, ‘Oh, this is it. He’s the one,'” Christine told E!. “And so I had another date that night scheduled. And I cancelled it.”

Added the mother of six:

“I met David and I realized this is the ice cream flavor that I had in mind.

“And it was perfect. And then I was going to say something about a melting but that was just too corny.”

Say hello to a husband and wife! Christine Brown and David Woolley got married in October 2023. (Instagram)

Christine also revealed here that she actually had a matchmaker at the time.

But she quickly called up this individual and said she didn’t need any “help” any longer in the romance department.

“I didn’t intentionally have it be Kody’s opposite,” Christine also told E! News, taking a not-so-subtle shot at her ex.

“But then when we were talking about it, I realized it kind of was, I guess. I wanted a partner and I wanted someone who’s good at communicating. I wanted someone who was attracted to me.

“But the bald and tattoos and motorcycles, I was just ready for a bit of a rebel.”

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Woolley made an appearance on a recent Sister Wives one-on-one special and will, of course, be front and center for the aforementioned wedding specials.

According to Christine, it was actually her new husband’s idea for the couple’s nuptials to air on television.

“We were talking about our wedding and things like that,” Brown just told In Touch Weekly.

“And then just through the discussion he’s like, ‘Look, you have people that have been watching you for 14 years now and they’ve been following your story and now you have this romance and you have everything that you wanted.

‘”And I think they would appreciate watching it.'”

Christine Brown and David Woolley are enjoying some time on the water here. (Instagram)

We’re guessing the check TLC likely cut Christine and David helped in their decision, as well.

Referring to Christine’s fans, Woolley also told In Touch:

“I knew that they wanted to be part of it, and I had no problem with it.

“It was different to see all the cameras and everything and all this stuff going on. I thought we were at a royal wedding, and it was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is my wedding.’ This is weird.

“Because there was too much attention going on. It was crazy.”