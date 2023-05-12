Audrey Roloff Quit Little People, Big World Over FAKE Storylines and Controlling Contracts

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have longtime fans. There are also people who just find them super annoying.

But both crowds still have unanswered questions about why the couple really stepped back from Little People, Big World several years ago.

This week, Auj opened up more about that decision. It wasn’t only about their kids, but that was part of it.

Also? She said that she was sick of filming for “fake” storylines. Wait, what?

Audrey Roloff is makeup-free in this photo. She’s keeping it real for followers.

This week, Audrey Roloff held a little Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story.

As is so often the case, fans asked old questions instead of just new ones. One follower pried about why she and Jer quit Little People, Big World.

Audrey explained that she and her husband had “many reasons.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true!

One of them, Audrey explained, was her respect for her husband.

She detailed that Jeremy ‘was just ready to move on from this chapter of his life.”

That makes sense. Both Jacob and Molly wanted no part in Little People, Big World despite the benefits. They were not alone.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff appear to have a healthy marriage. We’re very happy for them.

Audrey did not stop there, however. And she went on to more or less trash the show.

She lashed out at Little People, Big World for contracts that she called both “crazy” and “very controlling.”

And then she more or less called the show fake. Not entirely fake, but considerably less than authentic.

Audrey Roloff looks a little stressed out in this photo of herself and her spouse, doesn’t she?

” … TV contracts are crazy and very controlling,” Audrey described. “Same with [filming] schedules.”

Speaking for herself and her husband, she added: “We also didn’t like the storylines being portrayed that weren’t actually true.”

Audrey explained: “Ultimately reality TV is all about the drama … and we didn’t like the pressure to create or speak to the drama, or perform for the cameras.”

It’s date night for Audrey and Jeremy Roloff. They try to go out together 52 times per year, every year.

So, what does she mean by creating drama or untrue storylines?

“Redoing things or filming scenes to help make the storyline make sense was so hard for me,” she expressed.

Audrey added: “Especially postpartum with a newborn … .” Yes, that makes sense!

Welp, this is downright adorable. We love this snapshot of Audrey Roloff and her baby in a tulip field.

Reality TV is complex. These are not scripted dramas, but they are also not documentaries. (And, truthfully, even documentaries can use selective editing and reshoots)

So it is not uncommon at all for cast members to repeat conversations, or to have conversations in unusual contexts.

Proponents would call this simply giving viewers a full picture of their real lives. Critics would call this a deceptive practice that can help to skew viewer impressions. Neither are entirely wrong.

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff pose on their sprawling Oregon property. Living on this land will be a lot of work, but they chose this for themselves. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Of course, Audrey also emphasized how she and Jeremy had opted out of the show to avoid raising their children on camera. (Growing up on reality TV can be a footnote in someone’s life … or it can ruin it)

Naturally, a number of fans asked the obvious question: why are Auj and Jer so open about their lives if they quit TV for privacy reasons?

According to Audrey, it’s all about “freedom.” She didn’t control Little People, Big World like she does her social media page.

In addition to posting a photo of her placenta after giving birth to baby Radley, Audrey Roloff also boasted that her placenta was the result of taking Ningxia. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“TV and social media are very different even though they have lots of similarities,” Audrey wrote.

“I have so much freedom here to post and say what I want and share how I want about what I want,” she explained. “(Even if IG tries to censor certain things).”

What does Instagram censor of hers, exactly? Instagram barely cracks down on scams, so it’s mostly just nudity and hate speech, and even then, IG focuses way too much on the former and too little on the latter. What exactly does Audrey wish that she could post?

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

“We also have freedom to pursue different work opportunities that we were not able to with our TV contracts,” Audrey added.

“It was just the right time for us to part,” she then summarized.

“And we are so thankful for what the show gave us,” Auj concluded. “But also very thankful we made that decision 6 years ago.”