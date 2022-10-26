Audrey Roloff Talks More Kids: We Haven’t Put a Limit on It!

To hear them tell it, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are living their best lives. No matter what’s going on with the rest of the family.

While Auj and Jer have seemingly shaded Matt, they have their own stuff going on.

They’re living new lives in their new home and on their new farm. Just them and their three beautiful children.

But Audrey and Jeremy don’t seem to be done having kids. In fact, Auj is discussing their plans for future offspring.

Welp, this is downright adorable. We love this snapshot of Audrey Roloff and her baby in a tulip field.

Earlier this week, Audrey Roloff received a question during an Instagram Q&A.

She took to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 24 to tell that follower how many kids she and Jeremy want.

“We’ve never put a number on it,” Audrey began by admitting. “But we don’t feel like we’re done.”

In other words, Audrey is not saying that she and Jeremy have concrete plans to have more kids.

However, they’re open to more, may ultimately want more. They’re just not actively trying. Yet.

And neither of them are prepared to draw a line in the sand that says “okay, that’s enough children for us.”

Right now, Audrey and Jeremy already have their hands full.

Ember, their firstborn, is 5 years old.

Bode is 2 years old. and Radley is just 11 months — still a baby.

Audrey Roloff cradles son Radley against her chest in this cute photo of mother and daughter.

It is, of course, too early for them to really consider the timing of Baby #4 if they go that route. Except “later.”

Obviously, conception is possible within months of childbirth. But possible and healthy are different matters.

Medical research suggests taking at least 18-24 months after giving birth, for the sake of the birthing parent’s health.

Having three young children is, of course, a lot. They’re all little, but they all have distinct needs. And you’re now outnumbered.

But Audrey and Jeremy have chosen to tackle even more challenges than being the parents of three.

In another recent confession to fans, Auj admitted that she and Jer “don’t know where to start” on their new farmhouse.

For years, Matt Roloff spun enticing tales to his family and to fans about his alleged dreams for Roloff Farms.

To hear him tell it, he envisioned his sons working side-by-side to run the farm, keeping it in the family.

Then, earlier this year, Matt decided to put up a sprawling 16 acres of the property for sale.

Photo via Facebook

Family and fans alike felt betrayed.

Matt has since done a U-turn, either for financial reasons or due to backlash from Little People, Big World fans. Possibly both. For a reality star, the two tend to be intertwined.

His new plan is to make the former Roloff family home into a short-term rental.

Matt Roloff has taken his farm off the market. As you can see here, the property is now available to rent.

But whether he’s selling or renting out, Matt is clearly not ready or willing to pass things on to his boys.

Not to one of them, and apparently not to all of them, either.

A couple of years ago, Jeremy and Audrey realized this. They actually tried and failed to buy part of the farm back in 2020.

So, in the summer of 2021, they purchased more than 4 acres of farmland in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Their new 4,414-square-foot home sits at the end of a secluded street, and includes a 1,660-square-foot detached structure. That has a lot of potential as a guest house — or, if Auj and Jer wish, as a potential rental.

And the farmhouse’s location was key to the couple’s romantic history, a topic upon which Audrey elaborated at length.

Many would consider farmland to be a less-than-ideal place to raise children, especially as they grow older.

But Audrey subscribes to various extreme beliefs, and considers her fellow Millennials to be a “twisted generation.”

If you want to run from society and deny your kids exposure to different people and ideas, a remote piece of farmland is one way to do it.