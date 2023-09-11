Jeremy Roloff Just Did WHAT?!? Star Slammed for Poor Parenting Decision

We’ve said this before, but it’s time to emphasize the point once again:

Audrey Roloff is not very popular on the World Wide Web.

The former Little People, Big World star has gotten trashed over the past several months for her ridiculous take on mental health… along with some of the reckless choices she seems to make as a parent.

Most recently, meanwhile?

What a great family photo of Audrey, Jeremy Roloff and company. (Instagram)

Roloff is again being taken to task as a mother.

Over the weekend, Audrey shared a video of husband Jeremy Roloff speeding down a dirt path on an ATV somewhere near the farm on which this family resides.

With dirt kicking up all around this vehicle, five-year old daughter Ember was seen on camera often turning around and waving at her cell-phone-toting mother.

“Lots of trips back and forth from Gigi and Papa’s to our house everyday,” wrote Audrey along with the footage.

It’s nice that Ember is spending time with her grandparents and all.

But observers didn’t care so much about that in reaction to this clip.

They were instead focused on Ember NOT wearing a helmet or really any sort of protection while she ventured around on the back of the ATV with her father.

“That looks like quite a slope, so Ember’s going to be tilting backwards,” wrote one individual. “Dad has handlebars to grip on to but Ember only has Dad’s loose t-shirt to grasp.”

Audrey Roloff shared this photo in recognization of her own birthday in 2023. (Instagram)

A second person cautioned: “This is exactly how kids are hurt and killed all the time.”

A third, meanwhile, responded in equally dire fashion:

“… If that rolls, she’s dead. Why would they even risk that?! It doesn’t matter how slow. The thing would crush her.”

Yikes, huh?!?

Audrey Roloff posted this lovely family photo in honor of Father’s Day 2023. (Instagram)

Ember is the oldest of Audrey and Jeremy’s three children.

We hate serving as the parenting police in any way, shape or form — but it’s hard not to note that the Roloffs continually make decisions that prompt a great deal of backlash from fans and/or critics online.

Remember in June when Jeremy and Audrey were totally cool with their kids playing in some dank and dirty water?

We’re not here to judge.

But plenty of others most surely have been.

Audrey Roloff posted this lovely family photo in honor of Easter 2023. (Instagram)

Relatedly, Audrey has sounded open to having a fourth child… but not any time too soon, despite the annoying speculation out there.

Last month, nosy strangers wondered if Roloff was pregnant, leading to this understandable response from Audrey:

“Really guys? Don’t we know not to ask this question?” the 32-year old wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 13 after some folks looked at her belly in a photo that included her son and believed her to be expecting.

“I feel constantly misunderstood, especially in this space. I’m sure you have too,” added Audrey at the time.

“And I think it can be tempting for all of us to come online and try to set the records straight … try to explain and defend your thoughts, opinions, beliefs, dreams and lifestyle to anyone who seems disapproving in any way.

“But it’s like explaining to flies why honey is better than shit. It’s a waste of time.

“And your time is so much better spent making honey!”