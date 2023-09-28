Audrey Roloff Launches New Career, Aims to Actually Make Some Money

Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff are charting new professional waters.

On Tuesday, the mother of three announced via Instagram that she and her husband are launching a new podcast on Wednesday, October 4.

It will be titled “These Are the Days”

And it sounds as if it will be a revival of her and Jeremy’s first podcast.

Audrey Roloff shared this photo in recognization of her own birthday in 2023. (Instagram)

“OUR PODCAST IS BACK!!!” wrote Audrey as a caption to a family photo.

“With a new name and a lot to share with you. We have truly missed the podcast so much during this longer-than-expected hiatus… and it just feels so good and right to be back!

“We might be recording out of the bedroom we are staying in my parents house right now and it is highly likely you will hear kids coming in to interrupt us occasionally, but we’re doing it!

“Because THESE ARE THE DAYS.”

What a great family photo of Audrey, Jeremy Roloff and company. (Instagram)

We’re guessing this is a reference to the 10,000 Maniacs song These Are the Days, which emphasized how important it is to savor the moment.

The spouses used to host a podcast called Behind The Scenes, but they hadn’t produced any new editions since 2021.

This confirmation, meanwhile, comes amid some apparent financial woes for Audrey and Jeremy.

In June, Audrey started to sell used clothing to fans… a move she made a few months after admitting that her and Jeremy haven’t had a ton of success since leaving Little People, Big World in 2018.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff say they went on 52 dates in 52 weeks over the course of 2022. That’s very impressive if true! (Instagram)

“We’ve always loved entrepreneurship and honing in new skills through lots of trial and error,” the former reality star explained in November of last year.

She then admitted that money was actually a little tight as a result of some of these failures.

“Some of our business have made zero money, some have been extremely profitable, and others have actually cost us. Along the way we’ve quit/stopped a lot of things in order to start or give more attention to others,” Roloff continued.

“And it’s become more challenging as our family has grown…

“But I think we will always chose this way of working and all the unknowns and uncertainty that it brings.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page. (Instagram)

As cited above, Audrey and Jeremy walked away from reality television many years ago.

In May, Audrey said they made this call due to fake storylines and controlling contracts.

Speaking for herself and her husband at the time, Roloff added: “We also didn’t like the storylines being portrayed that weren’t actually true.”

“Ultimately reality TV is all about the drama … and we didn’t like the pressure to create or speak to the drama, or perform for the cameras.”