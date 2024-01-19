It’s only been three months since we learned that Dean McDermott has a new girlfriend — but it looks as though the couple is already moving in together.
Yes, according to a new report from Page Six, Dean, 56, is now shacking up with Lily Calo, the 32-year-old who caught his eye after his messy split from Tori Spelling.
Obviously, these two are moving awfully fast, but they might be doing so out of economic necessity.
After all, they were first spotted together while standing in line at the welfare office.
We’re not making fun of Dean’s financial issues, but it’s worth noting that he might be cohabiting with Lily in part because he needs a place to stay!
In general, Dean has struggled quite a bit in recent years, but it appears that his life is on the upswing these days.
For starters, McDermott is sober now after struggling with alcoholism for decades.
He’s spoken openly about the “alcoholic rages” that terrified his family and helped bring about the destruction of his marriage.
Dean McDermott Moves In With New Girlfriend: Is This a Good Idea?
Addicts are generally advised not to make any major life changes early in the recovery process, but it seems that Dean isn’t keen to follow that advice.
Obviously, he didn’t have a say in all of the recent changes that have taken place in his life.
But it seems like a sub-optimal time to be rushing right into a serious relationship with a woman who’s 24 years his junior.
McDermott hasn’t commented on the situation publicly, but according to Page Six, he was spotted carrying boxes marked “Dean” into Calo’s apartment building.
So yeah, it sounds like it’s really happening.
Much to Tori’s chagrin, Dean was eager to air his dirty laundry in interviews in the months after news of their split first went public.
He’s been more quiet in recent weeks, possibly because either Tori or Lily urged him to put a lid on it.
Either way, we hope the silence is a sign that Dean’s life has stabilized a bit.
The guy has been hard to root for at times, but he’s also been admirably candid about his struggles with addiction and mental illness.
Besides, what’s good for Dean is good for his exes and children, so there’s plenty of reason to hope for the best.
But hopefully, Lily is going into this situation with her eyes wide open.