It’s only been three months since we learned that Dean McDermott has a new girlfriend — but it looks as though the couple is already moving in together.

Yes, according to a new report from Page Six, Dean, 56, is now shacking up with Lily Calo, the 32-year-old who caught his eye after his messy split from Tori Spelling.

Obviously, these two are moving awfully fast, but they might be doing so out of economic necessity.

After all, they were first spotted together while standing in line at the welfare office.

Dean McDermott attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

We’re not making fun of Dean’s financial issues, but it’s worth noting that he might be cohabiting with Lily in part because he needs a place to stay!

In general, Dean has struggled quite a bit in recent years, but it appears that his life is on the upswing these days.

For starters, McDermott is sober now after struggling with alcoholism for decades.

Dean McDermott attends Backstage Creations Celebrity Retreat At Teen Choice 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California. (Photo by Alison Buck/Getty Images for Backstage Creations)

He’s spoken openly about the “alcoholic rages” that terrified his family and helped bring about the destruction of his marriage.

Dean McDermott Moves In With New Girlfriend: Is This a Good Idea?

Addicts are generally advised not to make any major life changes early in the recovery process, but it seems that Dean isn’t keen to follow that advice.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

Obviously, he didn’t have a say in all of the recent changes that have taken place in his life.

But it seems like a sub-optimal time to be rushing right into a serious relationship with a woman who’s 24 years his junior.

McDermott hasn’t commented on the situation publicly, but according to Page Six, he was spotted carrying boxes marked “Dean” into Calo’s apartment building.

So yeah, it sounds like it’s really happening.

Dean McDermott attends the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Much to Tori’s chagrin, Dean was eager to air his dirty laundry in interviews in the months after news of their split first went public.

He’s been more quiet in recent weeks, possibly because either Tori or Lily urged him to put a lid on it.

Either way, we hope the silence is a sign that Dean’s life has stabilized a bit.

Dean McDermott attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

The guy has been hard to root for at times, but he’s also been admirably candid about his struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Besides, what’s good for Dean is good for his exes and children, so there’s plenty of reason to hope for the best.

But hopefully, Lily is going into this situation with her eyes wide open.