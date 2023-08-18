Audrey Roloff Fires Back at Pregnancy Speculation: WTH, People?!?

We don’t always agree with everything Audrey Roloff has to say.

She seemed to imply a short time ago, for example, that one shouldn’t seek professional help for anxiety.

She also sounds way too pompous when it comes to love and relationships, as well.

But in this latest case? We’re very much on Team Audrey. Allow us to explain…

Audrey Roloff posted this lovely family photo in honor of Father’s Day 2023. (Instagram)

Earlier this week, simply based on a few social media posts made by the mother of three, speculation started to spread across the Internet that Roloff was pregnant yet again.

This prompted quite the annoyed response by the former Little People, Big World cast member.

“Really guys? Don’t we know not to ask this question?” the 32-year old wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 13, after receiving DMs about a possible baby bump in her online pictures.

“But no, I’m not [pregnant].”

Audrey Roloff shared this photo in recognization of her own birthday in 2023. (Instagram)

To be clear, Audrey has hinted in the past that she and husband Jeremy are very open to having more kids.

But that doesn’t mean it’s right for total strangers to analyze some random photos on the Internet and then publicize rumors about a woman’s womb.

This is far too personal of an issue to be turned into reckless speculation.

Roloff (accidentally) created this stir with her followers when she shared a bikini snapshot in which her stomach was protruding about an inch. Yes, that’s all it took.

(Instagram)

“Guess I should have chosen this pic/angle instead, but [son Radley] looked cuter in the other one,” Audrey wrote, sharing a second image in which her belly was flat in order to silence the annoying chatter a few days ago.

Audrey shares Radley — along with daughter Ember, 5, and son Bode, 3 — with Jeremy.

Although Roloff often talks about her family on social media, she explained on Monday that it’s not always easy living in the spotlight.

And we actually get where she’s coming from in this instance.

Audrey Roloff shows off her bikini body while on vacation in the Cayman Islands. (Instagram)

“I feel constantly misunderstood, especially in this space. I’m sure you have too,” wrote Audrey.

“And I think it can be tempting for all of us to come online and try to set the records straight … try to explain and defend your thoughts, opinions, beliefs, dreams and lifestyle to anyone who seems disapproving in any way.

“But it’s like explaining to flies why honey is better than shit. It’s a waste of time.

“And your time is so much better spent making honey!”

Audrey Roloff posted this lovely family photo in honor of Easter 2023. (Instagram)

Concluded the ex-reality star:

“There is so much more freedom in letting go of other people’s perceptions and opinions about how you live your life.

“In releasing the temptation to explain or respond to the assumptions, criticisms, judgements, and negativity from people who aren’t really for you.

“Instead, just keep on making your honey.”