Has Michelle Trachtenberg had plastic surgery?

Honestly, it’s none of our business!

When the Buffy star posted a harmless selfie on Instagram earlier this week, she probably didn’t imagine that she’d wind up on the receiving end of thousands of unkind comments about her appearance.

Some folks chimed in with comments of concern; some your run of the mill trolling

Obviously, that response is not cool, and while we’ll concede that the former child star looks quite different than she did during her years in the spotlight — who doesn’t.

But we’ll let Michelle speak for herself.

Michelle Trachtenberg attends The Art Of Elysium’s 13th Annual Celebration – Heaven at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

Michelle Trachtenberg on Plastic Surgery: “Happy and Healthy”

Best known for her work as a child and teen star in such projects as Harriet the Spy and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Trachtenberg hasn’t worked much in recent years, but she’s remained active on social media.

However, most of her social media content consists of throwback photos and memes.

Until the last few weeks. Michelle’s been posting quite a few new selfies recently.

Earlier this week, she posted on that was the first time in quite a while that fans glimpsed an unfiltered, recent photo of her face.

Trachtenberg responded to the outpouring of concern (and criticism) with several more selfies, one of which came with the following caption:

“I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

Some commenters replied with insults, saying she looked “unrecognizable. Others insisted that they were just looking out for Michelle’s best interests.

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF)

To be fair, the last place anyone should be seeking medical advice is the comment section of their Instagram feed.

And as Michelle has always been very forthcoming about what’s going on in her life — more on that in a minute — we don’t see any reason not to take her at her word that everything’s on the up and up.

However, if anything is going on, here’s hoping seeing the messages of true concern from fans resonate with her.

b

Michelle Trachtenberg attends Michael Muller’s HEAVEN, presented by The Art of Elysium, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

Michelle’s Childhood & The Buffy Years

Like many child stars, Michelle has spoken out about being mistreated by predatory adults early in her career.

Specifically, Trachtenberg has criticized Buffy creator Joss Whedon.

After co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charisma Carpenter accused Whedon of abusive behavior on set, Trachtenberg echoed their claims.

“I am brave enough now as a 35 year old woman … To repost this. Because. This must. Be known. As a teenager. With his not appropriate behavior … very. Not. Appropriate,” she wrote on Instagram in 2021.

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

“So now. People know. What Joss. Did.”

We mention this to remind everyone that their worst fears might be accurate — Trachtenberg may be coping with addiction or self-harm issues.

And those problems could be the result of childhood trauma or some other difficulty about which we know nothing.

So even if you’re worried about Michelle, it might be best to just keep your comments to yourself.

We’re sure she knows more about her own life and challenges than you do.