Tania Maduro Admits Money Problems to 90 Day Fiance Fans After “Rough” Summer

For years, Tania Maduro has been thirst trapping 90 Day Fiance fans … but also infuriating others.
She is unapologetically herself in every aspect, and she’s very polarizing. It’s all part of why producers have had her on for multiple seasons.
Last year, 90 Day: The Single Life viewers watched as she and her ex-husband, Syngin, signed divorce papers on camera.
Since then, she’s used social media to keep fans updated. That includes recently revealing her financial struggles.
Like so many people, for one reason or another, Tania Maduro has had a rough summer.
90 Day Fiance viewers got to know her several years ago. She made her debut in 2019 alongside then-fiance, now ex-husband Syngin Colchester.
Despite their mutual hotness and off-the-charts sexual chemistry, they had very little else in common. Realistically they would have had more time to figure things out if they hadn’t been from separate continents. Wisely, they parted ways.
One indelible moment in franchise history is Tania and Syngin’s divorce. They both dragged their heels.
Perhaps Syngin’s residency was a factor (he’s been in Asia, lately). But Tania also didn’t feel a rush. They were no longer together; she didn’t need paperwork to tell her that.
However, the pair officially signed divorce papers on the Tell All stage. They’d both already moved on emotionally, and into new relationships.
Tania lives a life that is, frankly, more interesting (to the outside observer) than most people. She has a carefree spirit, is open-minded, and actually likes to travel.
So, naturally, many fans have enjoyed keeping up with her story on social media.
Tania is dating a woman named Eve. She has also been working. The latter is what caused the 33-year-old 90 Day alum to share some unhappy news recently.
“It’s been a rough summer for making money,” Tania shared on a recent Instagram Story post.
“13 out of 16 weeks, it rained,” she detailed. “I only work weekends.”
Tania added: “And it might not be windy today, but it’s windy and cold. No one wants to sit at my upstairs bar.”
Obviously, the idea of “cold” and “windy” weather might make many of us deeply envious. (Anyone else still forced to endure the horrors of 80-degree weather for these first weeks of autumn?)
But for the Connecticut native, the climate is cutting into her weekend income.
Tania works remotely, which makes travel possible. And she has a number of tricks, like discounts, to aid that. But her weekend gig was supposed to help her make extra money. And that hasn’t panned out this summer.
While Tania has other sources of income — including, but not limited to, OnlyFans and Cameo — that does suck.
Thanks to the greedflation phenomenon in recent years, $100 of groceries brings very little. A lot of things are more expensive, for no reason other than huge companies desiring massive payouts.
And Tania’s preferred lifestyle of travel means added expenses. Yes, she’s smart about it, but it does cost money.
We know that Tania is planning a major trip to Aruba for later this year. She won’t be going alone, either.
As we noted, Tania has an adventurous spirit. We’re sure that she and her friends will have a fun time.
But we hope that her luck picks up before then.