Meghan Markle Steps Out Amid Royal Racism Scandal, Wears Bracelet Gifted to Her By King …

As you’ve likely heard by now, allegations that Meghan Markle made against the royal family over two years have resurfaced as part of a surprising new controversy.

During her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan alleged that while she was pregnant with her first child, a member of the royal family expressed concerns about the baby’s skin tone.

Meghan declined to identify the party responsible for the comment, but now, it seems that the truth has come out in an unexpected way.

Last week, journalist Omid Scobie published a new book about Meghan and Prince Harry’s ongoing conflict with the rest of the royal family.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

A Dutch edition of the book failed to redact the names in a chapter that addressed the comments made during Meghan’s pregnancy.

The error was caught at the offices of the publishing company, and the incriminating copies never made it to bookstores.

But those with inside knowledge of the situation claim that King Charles and Kate Middleton were identified as the royals who made racist remarks to Meghan.

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex generally keeps a pretty low profile when she’s at home in Montecito, California, but the media has been keeping a closer eye on her than usual this week.

So when Meghan stepped out for a walk around her neighborhood on Monday, the paparazzi were quick to notice.

Meg was dressed casually for her stroll in a baseball cap and sunglasses, and she could’ve passed for a regular Montecito mom getting her steps in.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

But photos from the outing revealed and important and surprising detail:

Meghan was sporting a diamond tennis bracelet that she likely received as a wedding present from King Charles.

As People notes, Charles walked Meghan down the aisle on her big day, and she was first spotted wearing the bracelet the night before her 2018 nuptials.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

She’s never confirmed that the pricey piece was a gift from the king, but the bracelet has long been regarded as a symbol of the often tense relationship between Meghan and her father-in-law.

So Meg probably would’ve known that the media would make much of her decision to wear the bracelet on her first outing since the allegations against Charles went public.

Then again, it’s possible that the duchess wears the same jewelry most days and didn’t give the matter a second thought.

Meghan Markle talks to members of the public as she arrives to Edinburgh Castle with Prince Harry on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Not surprisingly, numerous media outlets have already jumped to the conclusion that Meghan intended to send a message with her choice of bling.

But even if that’s the case, the nature of that message remains unclear.

In any event, the press is unlikely to move on from this scandal anytime soon, especially now that a member of Parliament has called for Meghan and Harry to be stripped of their royal titles.

The Duchess of Sussex might have appeared unbothered in her latest outing, but you can be sure that this situation is taking a toll.