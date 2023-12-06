Britney Spears Signals She May Reconcile with Dad Jamie: He Wasn’t Always Awful!

This week, news broke that Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie Spears, underwent an amputation.

His health has been very poor for years. And removing his leg was a last resort to save his life from a devastating infection.

Reports have said that, despite everything that he did, Britney is warming to the idea of a reconciliation.

After news of his amputation broke, Britney took to social media to was nostalgic on less toxic times — before the conservatorship.

Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. It’s what she deserves! (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for GLAAD)

On Tuesday, December 5, Britney Spears posted a series of throwback photos. Many featured her sons when they were small children.

Many of them appeared to be paparazzi snaps, but there is a reason for that: those photos are already public. Britney understands, more than anyone, the value of keeping some things private.

One of the images shows Jamie Spears, her infamously horrible dad, holding a lunch box near her.

Jamie Spears is the father of one of the greatest talents that the world has ever seen. He is also widely reviled by her millions of fans. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Even though Britney did not post a caption to the pics, her meaning seemed apparent to many.

She seemed to be waxing nostalgic to times when her despicable father showed some semblance of kindness and support.

Despite everything, recent reports have suggested that Britney is considering reconciliation with him. And this set of photos seems to reflect that.

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her then-new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

This potential olive branch did not come out of nowhere.

As we previously reported, doctors made five unsuccessful attempts to use less drastic surgeries to combat a massive infection.

Ultimately, they had to amputate one of his legs. That is a life-changing operation.

Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Jamie has been under fire in recent years. Everyone from human rights advocates to the public large have excoriated him over the conservatorship.

Like so many monsters great and small, he seems to truly believe that he did nothing wrong.

Just to be clear, he very much did things wrong. A court of law dissolved the conservatorship. This system of guardianship is for people who at times don’t recognize their own homes — not for people who can advocate for their own liberation.

A sign that reads “Jail Jamie, Free Britney, Investigate Lou” sits on the ground as supporters of Britney Spears gather outside a courthouse in downtown for a #FreeBritney protest as a hearing regarding Spears’ conservatorship is in session on July 22, 2020. That sign has some solid suggestions. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

But the world is full of social and cultural pressures to reconcile with even one’s worst relatives.

Britney, being a Christian, may also feel religious encouragement to do so. Christian theology contains a strong emphasis upon forgiveness and redemption. Not all religions do.

Perhaps these factors are why Britney has recently opened up to the idea of reconciling with Jamie. He doesn’t deserve her in his life, but people seldom get what they deserve.