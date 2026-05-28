Kelly Dodd Facing Revenge Porn Charges, Accused of Issuing Violent Threats

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One of the worst alums to come out of the Real Housewives franchise has found herself on the wrong side of the law.

Again.

RHOC alum Kelly Dodd is accused of sharing revenge porn of an unnamed woman.

Notably, this is not the same woman whom she is accused of battering in June of last year.

Kelly Dodd attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

She’s accused of secretly recording and then distributing private videos of a woman

TMZ reports that prosecutors accuse Dodd of “unlawfully and intentionally” distributing images of an unidentified woman.

Specifically, it is said to be footage of a woman having sex and of the same woman masturbating.

There is no explanation for why Dodd may have allegedly shared the footage. Presumably, the motive will come up in court.

The date of the crime, court documents say, was on or around August 29, 2025.

Meanwhile, the alleged victim is identified solely as Jane Doe.

TMZ details that Dodd allegedly recorded the footage without Doe’s consent.

The recording took place when the alleged victim had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

According to court documents, Dodd and Doe discussed the footage, leading to a mutual agreement to keep the media private.

Around the same time as Dodd allegedly broke this agreement to share the revenge porn, she is accused of another wrongdoing.

Prosecutors say that the fallen Real Housewife contacted Doe and threatened to injure her, her property, and her family.

There’s a lot that we don’t know (yet) about what happened

As a result of all of this, prosecutors cite, Jane Doe suffered severe emotional distress.

It is unclear who was the alleged recipient of revenge porn.

And, again, we do not know what motive prosecutors say motivated Dodd to distribute the material — or issue the seemingly verbal threats late last summer.

Hopefully, more details will come out at trial, if not before then.

Though fans of RHOC remember Dodd’s propensity for outbursts (to say nothing of the sinister turn that her posts have taken over the past six years or so), people have a lot of questions.

We mentioned that Dodd is facing a separate and seemingly unrelated charge.

In June of 2025, two months or so before this revenge porn incident, she allegedly attacked a different Jane Doe.

This alleged attack was more physical.

TMZ tallied it up, and that means that Dodd is facing 3 different charges — all misdemeanors — and possible jail time.

Dodd’s behavioral problems have been obvious, on Bravo and social media, for years. We’d love to hear that she’s gotten things under control.