You guys… Taylor Swift really seems to be into this Travis Kelce fella.

And she just proved as much at a concert at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina on Saturday.

In footage posted by an attendee to social media, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar watched Swift perform “Karma” (and other songs) while he stood next to her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, in the VIP tent.

Then, with a camera filming Kelce’s reaction?

Swift went ahead and switched up the lyrics to the aforementioned song, belting out the following:

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

On Twitter and Instagram, we can even see Kelce flash a huge smile as the singer’s dad also reacts with excitement, tapping the NFL tight end on the shoulder and lifting his arms up in celebration.

These kids are SO smitten with each other!

Did we mention Swift also ran over to Kelce and kissed him on the lips after her show was over?!?

Big Kiss! Taylor Swift lays one here on Travis Kelce. (Twitter)

Late last month, Swift smooched Kelce for the first time for all to see.

She’s cheered on the Chiefs All-Pro at four professional football games at this point, which Kansas City has been victorious in all four.

Because the team has a bye week on Sunday (that is, they are not playing this weekend), Kelce was able to jet all the way down to South America in order to take his girlfriend’s concert in.

In another clip posted online by a fan, Swift appears to look fondly towards Kelce from onstage as he blows her a kiss and waves at her at the end of “Karma.”

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Also at one point amid another raucous three-plus hour concert?

Kelce was filmed holding up a sign that read, “WE WILL STAY,” as she sang her track “The Archer,” which includes the lyrics:

I’ve been the archer/I’ve been the prey/Who could ever leave me, darling?/But who could stay?

So dar cute, huh?

Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kelce’s appearance at Swift’s show comes after the couple spent a date night in Buenos Aires on Friday.

It also comes after speculation that Swift and Kelce may move in together.

“It is serious between Taylor and Travis,” a source recently told The Messenger of the whirlwind romance between the celebrities, adding:

“They are fully dating and in a relationship.”

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023. (Getty)

Swift hasn’t specifically said anything about Kelce in any interviews or anything.

Travis has gushed here and there, however, saying he had a Hell of a time with Taylor after the first time she watched a game of his in person.

Adds The Messenger insider:

“They have been inseparable since they first connected. They see each other as much as they can during this busy season…

“It is a new era for Taylor and she is loving this season of her life.”