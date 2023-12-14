With her very tumultuous 2023 coming to a close, Kailyn Lowry probably hopes that things will begin to settle down for a change.

But it doesn’t look like that wish will be granted anytime soon.

We’ll start with the wholesome part of Kail’s week:

For the first time in five years, the former Teen Mom star will be celebrating Christmas with all of her kids!

Kailyn Lowry poses here with three of her five sons. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“We haven’t celebrated Christmas in five or more years,” Lowry explained in a video posted to her Instagram page.

“Between years of fighting with my kids dads over holidays and my kids being fortunate with ‘things’ all year I gave up Christmas,” she wrote in the caption.

“Their dads have big families and lots of cousins, so it just feels like the best option. I guess things will look a little different this year.”

Kailyn Lowry attended the Webby Awards in 2023 with some of her kids. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“Oh my god, it’s beautiful,” Kail’s son Isaac exclaimed when he first laid eyes on the family’s.

“Elijah said he wasn’t expecting this,” six-year-old Lux remarked.

Needless to say, it was a joyous occasion for the entire family — but Kail’s glee might have been short-lived, thanks to a new rumor about her baby daddy situation.

As you’re probably aware, Lowry welcomed her fifth child late last year.

A pregnant Kailyn Lowry stands with two of her sons at a gender reveal party. (Instagram)

She kept the birth a secret for several months, and shortly thereafter, Kail revealed that she was pregnant with twins.

It’s widely believed that Lowry has secretly given birth to her sixth and seventh children and is once again keeping the news to herself.

Whatever the case, fans have taken a renewed interest in the paternity of Kail’s fifth kid, Rio, thanks to a new report from the popular YouTube channel Grace Report.

Kailyn Lowry is featured in this screen capture from an episode of Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

“It hasn’t actually been confirmed that her fourth baby daddy, Elijah Scott, is the father of Rio, the baby that she had in November of last year,” Grace explained to her audience.

“Kail was dating a man who goes by the name of Malik when she started creeping around with Elijah.

“Both she and Elijah were seeing other people, but then they started having feelings for each other and decided to cut things off with the other people they were seeing,” she continued.

“But the timelines just aren’t really adding up. And Kail is a known cheater. She’s also a habitual liar — a proven habitual liar.”

Kailyn Lowry reacts in trademark fashion on Teen Mom 2. This sums up so much, really. (MTV)

Grace then played a clip from one of Kail’s podcasts in which she confirmed that she asked Elijah if he wanted a paternity test, and he declined.

Kail acknowledged in the clip that there was overlap between the two relationships, a fact that she attributes to “hookup culture.”

Lowry has yet to respond to the allegations that Elijah might not be Rio’s dad.

Maybe there’s nothing to those claims — or maybe Kail will find herself facing some awkward questions from her live-in boyfriend this holiday season!