Over the past several days, Tammy Slaton has been mourning Caleb Willingham, her husband of about seven months who passed away in June.

The reality star wears a necklace with Caleb’s ashes in it, for example.

On a very different sort of level, meanwhile, we just learned that this 1000-Lb Sisters star recently suffered a another type of personal loss.

According to The Sun, Slaton has been forced to move out of her $76,000 Kentucky home because it is owned by her sister, Amanda.

Tammy is now residing with her brother, Chris, because they actually get along.

And the same can’t be said for Tammy and Amanda.

“They just do not get along at all,” an insider has told this outlet, adding simply of Tammy and Amanda: “They fight worse than cats and dogs.”

This same source says the siblings have gotten into a number of intense arguments of late — including one at Caleb’s funeral this summer.

It was this fight that led to TLC producers taking a break from filming new episodes of the family’s reality show.

Amid this mounting tension, Tammy moved out of Amanda’s rental last month and headed over to Chris’ house, which is located about 38 miles away from this address.

There’s a property nearby, The Sun reports, that Slaton would love to purchase or rent in the near future.

But nothing has been decided just yet.

Tammy formerly lived with sister Amy in a Dixon, Kentucky duplex … until Amy nought a new home for her family, including now-estranged husband Michael Halterman and their sons, Gage and Glenn.

She bought the Morganfield, Kentucky home in 2021 for $37,000.

Part of the reason Tammy finds herself in this situation is because she spent over a year in an Ohio rehab center.

Upon her departure, Slaton had slimmed down a tremendous amount… but she was also in a bit of financial trouble and didn’t have a place to live.

Going forward, Tammy will hopefully have a paycheck to continue to collect from TLC.

New episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters premiered on December 12, with some of the aforementioned drama expected to be included in the weeks ahead.

Relatedly, the siblings have not had it easy in life, as Amanda explained what it was like growing up in a June 7 TikTok video this year.

“We grew up very poor. Our mom was a single parent with five kids and our grandmother was the one who stayed home with us and raised us,” Amanda told followers back then, concluding:

“I don’t want nobody to feel sorry for me and my siblings.

“That’s the way all of us are. We just want to be seen as who we are as individuals and just know that we are good human beings. We are good people and we have done our best to raise our kids right.”