Tammy Slaton: I Carry My Dead Husband's Ashes Around... Everywhere

Tammy Slaton has once again opened up about the most personal and painful of losses.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star shared a number of TikTok videos late last week, one of which featured both photos of Caleb Willingham and Tammy herself looking at a sunset.

Slaton later explained that sunsets were her and her late husband’s “thing.”

Willingham passed away on June 30 from causes related to his extreme weight. He was only 40 years old.

Tammy Slaton cradles Caleb Willingham here in one photo and holds a necklace with his ashes in the other. (TikTok)

Via another TikTok appearance, meanwhile, the TLC personality told followers that she wears her late husband’s wedding ring alongside her own — at al times.

Moreover, Slaton had two pieces of jewelry created out of Willingham’s ashes: a ring and a music note-shaped necklace.

“My necklace is actually Caleb’s ashes,” Tammy said.

“Me and my husband actually really enjoyed music of all kinds so a music note, I thought it would be fitting.”

Tammy Slaton posted this photo of Caleb Willingham shortly after he passed away. RIP. (Instagram)

Added Tammy on this important subject:

“This ring is his fingerprint made out of ashes and inside it says Caleb. And it’s textured, it’s really cool. I can feel his fingerprint.”

Slaton was estranged from Willingham this summer when he died… but that didn’t mean she didn’t love him passionately.

“We were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” she told fans back then.

“I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for – I’m sorry. Thank you, everybody, for your comments, I appreciate it, I really do.”

Tammy Slaton addresses the camera in this confessional from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

In another clip she recently uploaded, Slaton admitted that since getting the necklace and ring made, she has separation anxiety whenever she’s not wearing them, asking social media users if they can relate.

“For those of you that have a necklace or a ring made out of ashes and you wear it, do you get separation anxiety, like, you panic and freak out a little bit because they’re not on? Because I was doing that for a long time,” she said.

“Now, I can tolerate it for a little bit. I haven’t tried to do it longer than an hour. I’m afraid to.

“But I was just wondering if it was just a weird thing that I’m doing. But it’s making me happy keeping it on so… I don’t know.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton are posing here for an old series promo pic. (TLC)

There’s no right or wrong way to mourn, Tammy. Nothing is weird for anyone in your situation these days.

Slaton and Willingham met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio in 2022.

The reality star was there to lose weight before bariatric surgery (which she eventually qualified), while Willingham was being treated for obesity.

“I will always love him and I miss him every day,” Slaton wrote a couple days ago. “Things will get better.”

1000-Lb Sisters Season 5 premieres on December 12 on TLC.