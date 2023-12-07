Meghan Markle to Be Dropped By Talent Agency Amid Royal Racism Scandal?

Last week, King Charles and Kate Middleton were accused of making racist comments to Meghan Markle during the duchess’ first pregnancy in 2019.

But somehow, it’s Meghan who’s now being threatened with major career consequences, including the loss of her royal title.

Obviously, the situation makes zero sense, but we’ll do our best to explain:

Back in 2021, Meghan alleged that while she was pregnant with her first child, a member of the royal family expressed concern about the baby’s skin tone.

Meghan cited the situation as an example of the bigotry that she was forced to endure while living in London.

But in order to protect the family of her husband, Prince Harry, the duchess declined to identify the person responsible for the remark.

In late November of this year, journalist and longtime Sussex supporter Omid Scobie published a book about the latest developments Meghan and Harry’s messy relationship with the rest of the royals.

An unexpected scandal unfolded when the Dutch translation of the book identified King Charles and Kate Middleton as the royals who made the offensive comments.

Already, a member of Parliament has called for Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their royal titles.

Now, journalist Angela Levin — who long ago established herself as one of the couple’s harshest critics — is claiming that the Duchess of Sussex might soon face a major career setback.

Earlier this year, Meghan signed with WME, arguably the most prestigious talent agency in Hollywood.

And Levin is predicting that the former actress will be dropped by her new reps in the wake of this latest scandal.

As usual, the evidence for Levin’s claims is pretty paltry.

She says that a source at WME told her the agency was “horrified” by the current conflict between Meghan and the royals.

For some reason, Levin interpreted this to mean that the organization was horrified by Meghan’s conduct, and not the bigotry demonstrated by her in-laws.

“They said they were ‘horrified.’ That can’t just be about the two names that were mentioned, it must be about their client, Meghan,” Levin told GB News this week (via the New York Post).

“It seems to me that they will think very carefully what they do next. I have never heard such a well-known agency be clear about how they feel.”

Obviously, Levin is really reaching here (and dramatically overestimating the extent to which Americans care about the feelings of British royals), but she seems genuinely convinced by her own nonsense.

“Meghan needs to be very careful. A lot of people have dropped her. The agency has told her to ‘stop moaning,’ because people are ‘getting fed up’ with it,” Levin continued.

“If they now feel they have an even harder job to do in order to get her famous, it’s going to be difficult. It is going to be very difficult to get the glamour she wants.”

We’re gonna go ahead and counter Levin’s claims with a bold prediction of our own:

There’s no way that Meghan will be fired by her agency because she sort-of called out her racist in-laws years ago.

It may sound crazy, but Hollywood agents aren’t in the habit of cutting ties with A-list clients just because they think it’s what some elderly foreign king would want!

If anything, Meghan’s team is probably hard at work convincing her to star in a TV movie about this situation!