Yohan Didn’t Just Cheat on Daniele: He’s a Scammer!

This has been one oddly long, exhausting season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. For some more than others.

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo were already married before joining this franchise. That has now changed.

As we all saw during Season 5, Yohan was cheating on her left and right — and Daniele finally found out.

During the Tell All, Yohan accuses her of “defaming” him by warning other women. But that’s not how the rest of the cast sees it.

During the explosive, exhausting 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5, Daniele Gates learned that her husband had been cheating on her and scamming his side pieces. (Image Credit: TLC)

As we all watched, Daniele stopped fighting for her marriage to Yohan. Why? Because she had learned about his cheating.

A woman had sent her heaps of evidence of her relationship with Yohan. Among them, a dong pic that he’d sent her at a time when Daniele was handing out presents to his family.

Yohan had gone so far as to introduce his side piece to some of his family. The betrayal cut Daniele deeply, and enough was enough. Now, even the most misogynistic viewers see Yohan for what he is.

On the Season 5 Tell All of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Daniele Gates wants to know how she’s been “defaming” her cheating ex. (Image Credit: TLC)

Despite all that he has done, Yohan’s approach to the Tell All special is beyond defensive. He’s angry that Daniele has warned other women about him.

“Hey all! This is Yohan from Villa Hermosa!” she wrote on a page whose purpose is to warn about serial scammers like Yohan.

“He is currently recruiting women from Europe, Argentina, and Canada to send him money for ‘businesses’ so please be careful!”

On the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All, Yohan Geronimo says that he has a photo to show Daniele Gates. (Image Credit: TLC)

“I’m happy to have private conversations with anyone who thinks they may be ‘dating’ him!” Daniele then offered.

What she wrote was clearly true. The warning was the right thing to do. But Daniele acknowledged that posting it was “petty.”

On the Tell All, she says: “I was like, ‘Hey, just letting you know there’s this guy,’ because it’s a page, like, is anybody else dating this guy in Dominican Republic? It’s a whole page about it.”

On the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 Tell All, we see Daniele Gates’ post warning about Yohan Geronimo and his scams. (Image Credit: TLC)

“And,” Daniele continues, “I posted his picture and I said he has been looking for women here, here, and here.”

She continued to explain her message: “And you know, just be careful. Don’t give him money.” Smart!

“Now, mind you, after that post, more women reached out to me and were like, ‘Hey, yeah, he did,'” Daniele revealed. “So, it was an effective strategy. It just probably was a little bit petty. So, I apologize for that.”

Yohan clearly wanted an apology — or something like it — from Daniele. But many of her castmates disagreed.

Holly Weeks accused Yohan of “gaslighting” Daniele. We are struggling to think of an instance in which he tried to make her believe that she could not believe her own senses and was insane. But he certainly lied to her a bunch.

Tim Malcolm pointed out that this was well past cheating, and was “scamming.” Which … yes. The involvement of money coming in from multiple women makes that clear.

Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez have become fixtures when it comes to 90 Day Fiance commentary. (Image Credit: TLC)

Additionally, Tim pointed out that Daniele — unlike Yohan’s other targets — has legal ties, through marriage, to him.

“So you’re protecting your own reputation,” Tim reasons. “I don’t think it’s wrong of you to do that.”

Andrei Castravet also has something to say, noting: “He’s not only a scammer, but he’s a liar also, like, damn.”

Fresh off of Season 4, Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo are back and (more) bitter than ever for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5. (Photo Credit: TLC)

“Yeah, no, it’s scamming,” Daniele acknowledged. “It’s cheating. It’s all of that.”

She then accuses: “It’s sociopathic. Because he is telling everyone that he loves them.” That included the mistress who told Daniele that her affair with Yohan had lasted for two years.

“She told me she met his father and his nephew and gave them money, that she had sex with him for all these years,” Daniele reports. “And she knew he was married and that he brought her to this apartment complex.” Yikes!