June Shannon is in extreme and very understandable mourning.

Just a few days ago, the reality star’s oldest daughter, Anna, passed away from cancer at the very young age of 29.

The tragic news was confirmed by Mama June online, who wrote to fans on Sunday:

“She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months… We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

Our thoughts remain with June Shannon in the wake of her daughter’s death. (TikTok)

Late Monday, meanwhile, Shannon recorded a TikTok video in which she expanded on her sad thoughts.

“My mind is so emotionally and mentally mindf-cked right now,” June shared via this footage.

“It’s so quiet in here, the machines aren’t running, [Anna’s] not sitting in here watching cooking shows, and it’s just so quiet.”

Shannon was estranged from her kids for over a year as she battled substance abuse problems… but she reconciled with Anna this past spring after Cardwell was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma.

Mama June Shannon posted this photo online after her oldest daughter died of cancer. (TLC)

On numerous cases ever since, Shannon opened up about this painful development, admitting that Anna was going to die from this disease.

She maybe didn’t realize it would happen this soon, however.

“The chair that she was in, nobody is sitting in it right now because it has a blanket and a pillow that she used, and that’s where she passed away at,” June continued on TikTok.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum then invited anyone interested to say goodbye to Anna on Wednesday, December 13.

She said the public is welcome to attend Anna’s wake at White-Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on that date.

“Anna wouldn’t have it any other way,” Shannon said.

In this 2020 photo, Anna Cardwell poses with daughters Kaitlyn Clark and Kylee Cardwell. With them was Anna’s longtime boyfriend and future husband, Eldridge Toney. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to TMZ, Mama June will also take custody of Anna’s oldest daughter, 11-year-old Kaitlyn… while eight-year-old Kylee will live with her dad Michael Cardwell, who is Anna’s ex-husband.

Michael is Kylee’s biological father.

Anna never revealed with whom she shared Kaitlyn.

Both kids will remain close with stepfather Eldridge Toney, who Anna married not long after learning about her cancer diagnosis.

Wearing glasses, Anna Cardwell snaps this selfie in a kelly green sweater. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Amid her grieving, unfortunately, a bunch of strangers online have given Shannon a hard time, prompting her to respond as follows on Instagram:

“Let me answer some of y’all stupid ass people I can’t tell you how many times I broke down even before Anna passed away.

“During this process, there’s something as simple as riding down the road and somebody saying something that will tear me up.”

The WEtv personality emphasized she was holding her composure mainly for Anna’s two daughters:

“You also have to think that one of her children are staying with me and another one of her children lost her mother on their birthday which is super sad [sic].

“I am grieving but I wouldn’t want us sitting around crying 24 seven either, having to be strong like ass because my body hurts [sic].”

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show. (Image Credit: WEtv)

The mother of four later thanked fans for their prayers and well wishes before trashing those being negative about the situation.

“My mental emotional sh-t is all out of whack,” she continued.

“For the people who are all about negativity, don’t give them any of your energy and those people will rot in hell because they can’t say how they would act.

“One of the hardest things I’ve ever had a face of my whole entire life.”