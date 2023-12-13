Tragic and shocking news out of Hollywood today:

Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for roles on Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away on Monday after having been diagnosed with an unnamed illness.

He was 61 years old.

Andre Braugher attends the red carpet event for “She Said” during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)

No further details are available at this time.

Braugher made his big screen debut opposite Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington in the Ed Zwick-directed film Glory, which earned the latter his first Academy Award nomination.

He then became known as one of the best dramatic actors on television after being cast as Detective Frank Pembleton in the 1990s crime drama series Homicide: Life on the Street.

The star won the Emmy Award for this role in 1998, as well as two Television Critics Association Awards in 1997 and 1998.

More recently, Braugher displayed unexpected comedic abilities as Captain Holt, the head of the precinct in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which ran for seven seasons on NBC and Fox.

Andre Braugher attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: “Homicide: Life On The Street: A Reunion” at The Paley Center for Media on May 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Braugher’s passing was confirmed by his representative, Jennifer Williams.

Overall, he earned four Emmy Award nominations for his Brooklyn Nine-Nine role… and he scored another two of his 11 total nominations for his part in the TNT series Men of a Certain Age.

Just last year, Braugher was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Good Fight at the 2023 Critics’ Choice TV Awards.

Andre Braugher attends Paramount+’s “The Good Fight” Series Finale Screening at Museum of Art and Design Theater on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The veteran actor — who played Detective Winston Blake in a series of Kojak films in the late 1980s and early 1990s — also appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Last Resort and House.

He did voiceover work for the animated shows Axe Cop and BoJack Horseman and Braugher will posthumously be featured in Netflix’s upcoming series The Residence with Uzo Aduba, Randall Park, and Jason Lee.

The late star is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who also played his character’s wife on Homicide.

He also leaves behind sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, as well as his brother Charles Jennings and his mother Sally Braugher.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Andre Braugher.

May Andre Braugher rest in peace.