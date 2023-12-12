Last week, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away at just 29 years of age.

Compounding this tragedy is that she leaves behind two children.

Kaitlyn Clark and Kylee Cardwell are grieving their mother. And they won’t even be together at this time.

One of them will be going to live with her grandmother, Mama June Shannon.

June Shannon speaks to the camera in this scene from her reality show. (Image Credit: WEtv)

The late Anna Cardwell had two daughters: 11-year-old Kaitlyn Clark and 8-year-old Kylee Cardwell.

Both girls had different fathers — both exes. Anna and her longtime boyfriend, husband, and now widower Eldridge Toney tried but did not succeed in having a child of thier own.

TMZ reports that Mama June currently has custody of Kaitlyn.

In this 2020 photo, Anna Cardwell poses with daughters Kaitlyn Clark and Kylee Cardwell. With them was Anna’s longtime boyfriend and future husband, Eldridge Toney. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to the same report, Kylee — who is now 8 years old — is living with her biological father, Michael.

Apparently, this was a preexisting plan for Kylee. The family already knew that Kylee would stay with her dad.

Anna received her stage 4 cancer diagnosis back in January. Though she underwent aggressive treatments to fight the adrenal carcinoma, it had already metastasized to multiple vital organs.

After undergoing cosmetic surgery, Anna Cardwell smiled and showed off the results. This was years before her tragic passing. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Apparently, Kaitlyn and June have a very close bond.

She was June’s first grandchild. June became a grandmother when she was in her early thirties.

The entire family allegedly believes that June’s home is the best option for Kaitlyn. That sounds pretty bleak, considering June’s track record. Anyway, June reportedly plans to become the legal guardian.

Mama June Shannon has given numerous interviews about the downward spiral that turned her life upside down. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight Canada)

After spending so many years as Anna’s boyfriend, Eldridge reportedly has a very close relationship with both girls.

Reports say that he plans to remain involved with both of their lives.

Kaitlyn and Kylee are, of course, sisters and very close. The family plans for them to continue to see each other. It is heartbreaking that they now face separation at this painful time.

Anna Cardwell shared this car selfie, showing off some beautiful turquoise highlights to her blonde hair. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In a related TMZ report, Anna and Eldrige married in relative secret following her diagnosis in January.

To some, it may have seemed like odd timing for a wedding.

However, Anna’s reasoning was simple: she wanted to hold the ceremony while she still felt well enough to go through the nuptials.

This Instagram photo shows Anna Cardwell and Eldridge Toney. In the final months of her life, they married. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Though the union was a secret from the public, clearly it was not a secret from family.

The March 4 ceremony took place in Wilkinson County, Georgia.

Anna’s brother-in-law, Josh Efird, who is of course the husband of Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, officiated the wedding.

Anna Cardwell leaves behind a loving family. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

What’s more is that the report says that a camera crew recorded the nuptials.

We’re not talking about wedding photographers here. This was a production team for the WEtv reality series.

This means that viewers of Mama June: Family Crisis (or From Not to Hot, or Road to Redemption, or whichever title they churn out next) might get to see this bittersweet ceremony.