Earlier this month, we heard about Travis Kelce’s brother Jason’s “alarms” about the famous athlete’s relationship with Taylor Swift.
As it turns out, he is not the only one who feels leery of the media circus surrounding this still very new couple.
Selena Gomez is Taylor’s longtime bestie. She’s no stranger to famous relationships … or to being caught up in a romantic whirlwind that takes social media by storm.
And, reportedly, Selena worries that what Taylor and Travis have going on could spiral out of control.
According to what an inside source tells Page Six, Selena worries that Taylor is “moving too fast” with Travis.
“Selena thinks Taylor going to games and galavanting through New York immediately after just meeting Travis is something that is very unlike her,” the insider alleged.
“Historically, Taylor’s always been super private about everything,” the source reasoned.
“And now with this [relationship],” the insider noted in contrast, “she’s so open about it.”
This is such a change in behavior “that it’s just very odd for Selena,” the source explained.
In particular, this is a major deviation from how Taylor kept things with her ex, Joe Alwyn. During their six years together, the public considered them remarkably private. It was intentional.
(Yes, Taylor also had that whole … thing … with Matty Healy. The less said about her dirtbag summer, the better)
Anyway, but when you compare this whole Travis Kelce thing to most of Taylor’s romances, it’s so different.
And Selena reportedly finds some of these deviations to be “alarming” when she thinks of her friend’s well-being.
For one thing, Selena allegedly felt stunned when Taylor was hanging out with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce.
It’s nothing about Donna — who by all accounts is a lovely woman. It’s that Taylor was doing this public hangout, which seems to show that things are very serious.
Taylor also only waited a few weeks into the relationship before holding hands with Travis in public. In a world where creepy photographers will capture that moment and plaster it all over the internet, that’s a major step.
Meanwhile, Selena has declined some Chiefs games invitations. And while for many of us, it would simply be a disinterest in watching men give each other brain damage with no discernible goal, in her case, it’s more personal.
The inside source claims that Selena did not want to be part of the “media frenzy.” That is very sensible.
Just to clarify, however, there are no indications that the two are having a falling out over this. The insider notes that they are “not in a fight,” and Selena and Taylor went on a public sushi outing earlier this month.
“Selena just doesn’t want to be part of the media frenzy because it’s really chaotic,” the source reasoned.
“It didn’t come from a malicious place,” the insider clarified.. “And it’s not that she doesn’t like them together.”
Then, the source added: “She’s just concerned about the way it’s being navigated.”