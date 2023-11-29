Kailyn Lowry Hints That She’s Given Birth to Twins, Says She Won’t Make Same …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kailyn Lowry is no longer a reality TV star, which is really a shame.

After all, this woman has a lot going on in her life, and she could easily fuel an entire franchise all on her own.

As you’re probably aware, Lowry welcomed her fifth son late last year.

She did her best to keep that news a secret, but word got out well before she confirmed the arrival just last month.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th Annual Webby Awards on May 15, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards)

And that wasn’t Kail’s only big news.

Shortly after confirming the birth of baby Rio, Lowry announced that she was pregnant with twins.

Once again, that news leaked long before Kail went public with it, and many fans now believe that Lowry has already welcomed her sixth and seventh children and that she doesn’t feel ready to make that announcement yet.

Kailyn Lowry looks very unhappy in this photo from Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

It might be a while before we know for sure that Kail has become a mother of seven.

But some fans think she recently dropped a major hint about her home life on social media.

Lowry went on Instagram Live earlier this week to ask fans for Christmas gift ideas.

She’ll have quite the shopping list this year, and she’s seeking to make things easier for her future self by buying presents that she can “add to” in the future.

Some fans think Kailyn Lowry has been hiding a baby bump. (Getty Images)

“I was thinking, like, maybe for my daughter I could do a Pandora bracelet where I can add charms every year and then at some point – maybe like 13, 14 – I can, like, give it to her but what’s something I can do for the boys every single year,” Lowry told her audience.

“You know, Isaac’s about to be 14 I can do it for his birthday, Lincoln’s 10. You know just something to give that I can add onto every year.”

Kail obviously didn’t confirm that she’s now a mother of twins, but some commenters think the urgency with which she spoke about her daughter’s gift was a tell-tale sign.

Kailyn Lowry poses here with three of her five sons. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Needless to say, that’s a bit of a stretch.

Elsewhere on the ‘Gram, Kail applauded an influencer who announced plans to keep her kids off of social media.

Lowry revealed that she plans to do the same with her new batch of offspring.

“I love this,” Kail commented on the post.

“There are so many things I would do differently with my kids and socials now that I know better,” she added.

Kailyn Lowry attended the Webby Awards in 2023 with some of her kids. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Well, the socials were new in those days, and no one really knew how weird things would get.

So you can expect to see far less of Kail’s youngest three kids in the months to come.

But hopefully, we won’t have to wait another full year for a birth announcement!