Let no one ever say again that Paris Hilton doesn’t have a sense of humor.

Or, at the very least, a sense of irony.

On Friday morning, the legendary socialite seemingly confirmed that she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed their second child into the world.

In January, Hilton announced she and Reum had become parents to a son named Phoenix via surrogate.

Paris Hilton poses here on the red carpet of a GQ-sponsored event. (Getty Images)

This time around, meanwhile?

Hilton revealed her blessed news on her Instagram account by sharing a snapshot of a pink Peter Pan-collared top and cozy bottoms with in-built feet alongside the caption.

“Thankful for my baby girl.”

As you can see below, the name London is scrawled across the front of this adorable ensemble.

(Instagram)

This would VERY strongly imply that Hilton has named the child London… which is the name of a city in England.

Phoenix, of course, is a city in Arizona.

And Paris is a city in France.

Talk about a unique theme, huh?!?

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA)

Not too long ago, Hilton hinted to E! News that she very much had plans to expand her immediate family.

She noted in an interview with this outlet that she and her spouse couldn’t wait to have their “own little princess one day,” adding in October:

“That’s something that we talk about and think about all the time.”

Elsewhere, in a TikTok video shared several house ago, Hilton can be seen asking her niece and nephew, “You guys excited for your new cousin?”

She added: “I have two babies.”

Paris Hilton attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In the comments section of this footage, Hilton also replied to a fan who wrote the following:

“OMG ANOTHER BABY!!!! A GIRL SO HAPPY FOR YOU!!!!”

Yes, Paris wrote back, My princess has arrived!

So there we very much seem to have it, don’t you think?

(Getty)

“It’s been such a special time,” the 42-year-old also told E! News this fall.

“My little baby boy is my world and he’s made my life feel so complete.

“My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner — just my everything.”

She concluded at the time, proving just how far she’s come since striking it big via a sex tape and vapid reality series:

“It’s been amazing being a mom, being a wife and this new phase of my life. I just never felt so happy.”