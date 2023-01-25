Paris Hilton Secretly Welcomes First Child… EVER!

New year, new and exciting role for Paris Hilton.

The socialite is a mother!!!!!!!

The 41-year old and husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first baby together, a son, via surrogate, multiple celebrity gossip outlets have now confirmed.

Hilton also announced the news on Instagram via the following photo and caption.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the former reality star wrote along with the precious snapshot.

She also spoke to People Magazine and told the publication:

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.”

No details about the child have been released yet.

Not his name, birthdate or any measurements.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 06: (L-R) Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for LACMA)

Hilton and Reum couple got engaged in February 2021 after Carter proposed while celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday on a private island.

They got married nine months later.

“The first dance was a magical moment,” Hilton wrote via Instagram following her fall nuptials.

“I felt like Cinderella. It was the perfect Disney Princess moment of the night.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Paris Hilton and fiance Carter Milliken Reum are seen during the first quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

During an interview with People in December 2021, Hilton said that she and her husband began the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down,” she said back then.

“We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, ‘This is perfect timing. Usually, I’m on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let’s just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,’ and we have tons of them just waiting.”

Also, in an April 2022 episode of Nikki and Brie Bella’s The Bellas Podcast, Hilton discussed the excitement she and Reum share about expanding having kids someday.

“I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe,” Hilton said of Reum. “I finally have my home and I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids.”

Emphasizing that she and Reum have “been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating,” Hilton said that the pair “would love to have twins.”

Hilton said at the time that the goal was to have “three or four” children overall.

They’re either one-third or one-quarter of the way there now!

Congratulations to the couple and their newborn!