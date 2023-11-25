Based on recent social media posts, Jenelle Evans is either living in denial.

Or she’s living without a care in the world.

The latter frame of mind can occasionally be of benefit to the individual who holds it, except… for Jenelle Evans…

She should have at minimum one major care in the world.

Jenelle Evans poses here with two of her kids on Thanksgiving. (Instagram)

As you likely know at this point, Jenelle’s 14-year old son Jace has run away from home four times over the past several weeks and is currently under the care of Child Protective Services.

He has accused stepfather David Eason of assault, and Eason has been arrested for the alleged crime by North Carolina authorities.

Sounds like maybe a reason to cancel Thanksgiving?

Or, at the very least, to have a low-key celebration? To not flaunt any family time on social media, considering her family is sort of in shambles at the moment?

Jenelle Evans smiles alongside David Eason for this social media snapshot. (Instagram)

And yet: Evans bragged about her boat a couple days ago online.

More recently, she shared the above photos — the first of her and two kids and the second of her and Eason — via Instagram along with the caption/hashtag: #HappyThanksgiving.

Yes, this is relatively tame and, under normal circumstances, most definitely harmless.

However, it must be reiterated that Jenelle’s husband is believed to have physically abused her teenage son… who Evans herself claims has serious mental health issues.

The former Teen Mon star perhaps should have expected some pushback to this latest upload.

Jenelle Evans sits next to David Eason for this car ride. (TikTok)

In response to the celebrator Thanksgiving montage of photos, one follower remarked:

“Kinda weird you’re perfectly fine celebrating Thanksgiving without your oldest, but hey, live your life, queen [sic].”

This promoted Jenelle to respond as follows:

“Oh yes cuz you just know how people mentally are feeling through a picture? Move on.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason snuggle up in this social media photo. (Instagram)

The truth, of course, is that we have no idea what Jenelle Evans is thinking.

But she showed Eason with major support two weeks ago in the wake of the aforementioned claim… and in the wake of him breaking her collarbone a few years ago… and in the wake of Eason murdering the family dog in 2019.

“No matter where I go I’m loved by you,” wrote Jenelle on November 10, focusing on herself and only on herself at the time.

“No matter where we are you always make me laugh,” she continued.

“No matter where we are you know how to take away my anxiety, no matter where you are you don’t let anyone walk all over me, no matter where you are you protect me.

“Let them say whatever about us because we will be just fine. I love youuu babeeeee.”