When it comes to his personal life, all Sister Wives viewers are well aware that Kody Brown is in trouble.

The former polygamist is down to just a single spouse… after Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown all walked away from their unhealthy relationships at various points over the last two years.

When it comes to his finances, meanwhile?

We’re now learning that Kody is also in trouble.

According to a recent report in The Sun, Kody owes a total of $4,858.73 in property taxes that were due on November 1, 2023.

The father of 17 bought a plot of land (known as Coyote Pass) way back in 2018 with the intention of building some sort of compound on the property.

But absolutely no construction of any kind has gotten underway since.

Kody and Robyn Brown, for their part, own a five-bedroom residence in Flagstaff that cost them $890,000.

The Sun writes that the property taxes on this home are up to date and paid off… but the couple still owes $539.24, including interest, on taxes for a plot of land next to their house.

This is not the first time we’ve reported on Kody’s tax problems.

He owed about $3,000 on Coyote Pass taxes two years ago as well, with his TLC contract not providing the reality star with enough of a salary to stay current on such charges.

Brown at least benefitted back then from some revenue brought in my his sister wives (Meri runs a bed and breakfast, for example, while Christine and Janelle are salespeople in a rumored pyramid scheme)… but not anymore.

Kody has no job outside of his role on Sister Wives and the same applies to Robyn — and the other women aren’t about to give Kody any money at this point.

Looking ahead, we’d expect Kody to put Coyote Pass on the market.

He already lives in a house with Robyn and has no reason to need such a large plot of land, not when he’s only involved in one marriage and when he has said he has no plans to bring in a new partner.

This may change, of course.

Also, Kody may be best served to stop giving money to questionable political causes.

Because they’re bad for the future of America? Yes. But also because he simply can’t afford to do so.

