We have an update on the shocking death of Tyler Christopher.

As previously reported, Christopher passed away inside of his San Diego apartment this week at the young age of 50.

The Emmy-winning actor was best known for his long-running role on General Hospital, but he also played a critical role for years on on Days of Our Lives… while making appearances in Thor: God of Thunder, Shouting Secrets, Out of the Black and Pretty Broken.

Adrianna Leon and Tyler Christopher in a scene that aired the week of September 27, 2010 on ABC’s GENERAL HOSPITAL. (Getty)

“Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting,” said Christopher’s former co-star, Maurice, Benard, in a statement on Tuesday night.

“Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

Benard added at the time that Christopher died of cardiac arrest.

Tyler Christopher attends The 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 22, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS)

Now, meanwhile, law enforcement sources have told TMZ that officers responded to Christopher’s aforementioned apartment Tuesday morning around 9:30.

They were called by a friend who went to check in on Tyler after being unable to get in touch with the soap opera star.

The friend had a key to Christopher’s residence… let himself in… and then discovered Tyler deceased in his bedroom prior to dialing 911.

These TMZ insiders say it appeared the actor had been dead for some time.

Tyler Christopher attends the 2018 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 9, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Christopher won a Daytime Emmy in 2016 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for General Hospital.

Said General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini in a statement of his own this week:

“I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing.

“He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine.

“On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Tyler Christopher speaks onstage at the 43rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on May 1, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

This past May, Christopher was arrested at the Hollywood Burbank Airport for public intoxication and then released on $250 bail.

Back in 2019, Christopher was arrested for a similar incident in 2019 when he fell asleep in the back of an Uber.

A father of two, the actor sat down for a meet and greet with fans in New York City just a month before he died, opening up about his struggles with substance abuse and it impacted his relationship with his son and daughter.

“His kids were now his priority,” a fan who met Christopher told People Magazine.

“He was going to get sober, as difficult as it was, and stay sober so that he could see his kids again.”

May Tyler Christopher rest in peace.