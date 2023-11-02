This week, Kalani Faagata and Dallas Nuez went Instagram official after the world saw her tell Asuelu that she’s divorcing him.

Though many 90 Day Fiance fans are happy for her on multiple levels, some have questions. Some just want to know what her new man looks like.

Dallas did not appear on 90 Day: The Last Resort, despite becoming a major topic of conversation.

But now, wonder no more. Dallas’s face reveal is here!

On October 31, 2023, Dallas Nuez revealed his face on Instagram for the first time. He did not explain who the people with him on his Instagram Story photo were, but that’s okay. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Dallas Nuez has not uploaded any photos of his face to his Instagram page itself.

Like more people than you might guess, he seems to primarily use Instagram to follow a limited number of accounts — including loved ones.

However, on Halloween, he shared the above photo to his Instagram Story. Though Dallas blurred some of the faces for privacy, he revealed his face to followers — and thus, to the world.

At the very end of October 2023, Kalani Faagata officially shared boyfriend Dallas Nuez on her Instagram Story. She had waited years to find this happiness. Good for her! (Image Credit: Instagram)

Dallas’ Instagram Story of course came out the same day that Kalani posted a pic of him to Instagram, making them Instagram Official.

She tagged his account, clearly inviting others to follow him.

And her caption, “I waited a year for this,” helped to confirm that she and Dallas are still together — more than ten months after she filmed 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Dallas Nuez’s Instagram profile in early November 2023 revealed no posts yet, but one of the accounts following him does stand out. (Image Credit: Instagram)

While doing our due diligence for this article, we happened to notice one of the accounts following Dallas.

Longtime fans will recognize the names Low and Lisa, both of which appear in the account, @lowandlisa.

Low is Kalani’s father. Lisa is Kalani’s mother. While it doesn’t appear that beautiful Kolini is following her sister’s boyfriend, their parents clearly are.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Lisa and Low eat breakfast while their daughter fills them in on her husband’s childish, irresponsible behavior. (Image Credit: TLC)

During this debut season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Kalani revealed her husband’s cheating to castmates and to viewers.

Asuelu did not merely cheat on her once. This was simply the final straw — and the impetus behind Kalani’s “hall pass” that led her to Dallas.

Kalani shared that Asuelu had cheated 12 times — and those are just the times that she knows about. To his credit, Asuelu didn’t try to pretend that it wasn’t true.

“Everything they say is true,” Asuelu Pulaa tearfully confesses about his years of cheating. He has spent the entire relationship betraying his wife’s trust. (Image Credit: TLC)

Off camera, Kalani’s revelations were much more upsetting. Cheating is wrong — it’s a betrayal of a relationship. But what she shared a few weeks ago describes evil acts.

While defending herself from trolls who sent her vicious threats for “cheating” with her hall pass (even if that were actual cheating, threats are never okay), Kalani accused Asuelu of spousal rape.

She described sexual assaults (plural) from him during their marriage. One of which resulted in the conception of their second son.

In October of 2023, Kalani Faagata responded to vicious and violent threats with a painful revelation. She described instances of sexual assault that she has experienced during her marriage. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Kalani’s decision to divorce Asuelu does not change any of the past. Nothing can wipe away the evil that Asuelu has committed.

It is, at least, reassuring to know that they are exes.

Kalani now has to co-parent with Asuelu. We can only imagine how difficult that must be, but we’re glad that she’s found happiness at last.