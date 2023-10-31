David Eason to Ex-Wife: Let Me Buy You a Birthday Gift With Jenelle Evans’ Money! …

David Eason has done all kinds of horrible things during his relatively short time in the spotlight.

But even he set the bar very, very low from the beginning, we continually find ourselves at the magnitude of this guy’s douche-baggery.

As you’re probably aware, David has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse in connection with allegations made by his teenage stepson, Jace Evans.

A warrant has reportedly been issued for Eason’s arrest, but it doesn’t look as though police are in any hurry to take him into custody.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have cute kids. But their marriage doesn’t seem utopian. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

In the meantime, this latest scandal has led to more scrutiny of the always-bonkers lives of David and his wife, troubled Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans.

In fact, there’s been so much scandalous news emerging from The Land that some of the smaller stories have slipped through the cracks.

Take, for example, the reports of David texting his ex-wife and offering to buy her a birthday present with Jenelle’s money!

Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason on his birthday in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

“Did you get anything for your birthday?” David asked Whitney Rich in text messages obtained by UK tabloid The Sun.

“Maybe I’ll get you something this weekend to make up for Victoria’s Secret poo poo surprise,” he continued.

“Actually, I don’t think there’s any way to ever redeem yourself after something like that. I was an a–hole and I want to say I’m sorry for letting you down. I seem to let everyone down without even trying or something like that.”

Strange things are happening in the fetid swamp that Jenelle Evans and David Eason call home. And it seems recent events have driven David to tears. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

And what is “Victoria’s Secret poo poo surprise,” you may ask?

Well, it seems that David’s affinity for bizarre acts of emotional and psychological abuse is not exclusive to his current marriage.

“It was Christmas, and David and I had been arguing,” Whitney explained to The Sun.

David Eason and stepson Jace Evans in happier times. (Instagram)

“I wasn’t expecting a gift, because he never got me anything, so I was surprised when I saw this nicely packaged Victoria’s Secret bag under the tree.”

“In the bag was some kind of s–t. I think it was dog s–t. I was so embarrassed in front of my whole family.”

Yes, David wrapped up dog crap as a gift and placed it under the Christmas tree so that his wife would open it in front of her entire family!

What a guy!

Jenelle and David always seem to be in the midst of a rough patch. (Photo Credit: TikTok)

Not surprisingly, Whitney wasn’t interested in making nice with David, and she called his offer to buy her a birthday present “inappropriate.”

“He was married, they weren’t separated. You don’t do that,” Whitney explained, adding:

“I didn’t think the gift was actually going to happen, and I didn’t want it to happen, but it’s Jenelle’s money. don’t think Jenelle wants to buy me a birthday present… I really don’t.”

Jenelle Evans and David Evans have remained together through thick, thin, and abuse allegations. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Yeah, that’s probably a safe bet!

There are many signs that all is not well in the Easons’ marriage at the moment, including the fact that Jenelle recently unfollowed David on Instagram.

Is that a response to the Whitney allegations, or to the child abuse investigation?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have had a very rocky relationship. They remain committed to each other, though. (Instagram)

Maybe it’s a combination of the two!

David has given Jenelle plenty of reasons to run for the hills, but sadly, these two break up and get back together on a weekly basis.

So even though it’s obviously the right thing to do for both her kids and herself, Jenelle will almost certainly never dump David for good.