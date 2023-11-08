Jenelle Evans is in the midst of several personal and legal crises that could result in major consequences and permanently alter the course of her life.

Jenelle is at the center of another CPS investigation after once again losing custody of her eldest son Jace.

And Jace’s allegations of abuse have already led to criminal charges for Evans’ husband, David Eason.

In a time of turmoil like this, most parents would set aside distractions and focus on creating a safe and stable environment for their children.

But not Jenelle and David.

No, these two are still hard at work promoting their new “careers.”

Eason is focused on becoming a rapper, while Evans has returned to the only business venture of her post-MTV life that has actually brought in some income.

Yes, Jenelle is back on OnlyFans, and she’s working overtime to promote her new content.

Evans posted the photo above on her Instagram and Twitter pages on Tuesday.

“NEW content posted, NEW sent to DMs, and more scheduled tonight,” she captioned the post.

We don’t know if the ad has earned Jenelle any money, but it’s certainly attracted plenty of attention.

“She’s fucking dead in the eyes. It’s unsettling,” wrote a Reddit user who reposted the pic.

“Drugs. Just…. Drugs,” another user commented, adding:

“If I was in her situation I’d want to be high too. But she put herself there and it’s her job in life to be responsible for her children’s wellbeing.

“I can’t imagine the things those kids are going to be saying as they get older.”

Other users suggested that Jenelle might be suffering from the effects of prolonged trauma.

“She has major trauma. But she’s now putting her kids through that same trauma. It’s terrible,” wrote one user.

“You have to remember it’s hard to break that cycle. Abusers will rip you apart … For the sake if the children I hope she wakes up soon,” another added.

Speaking of Jenelle’s kids, many are now convinced that the two who still live with her — son Kaiser and daughter Ensley (stepdaughter Maryssa is rumored to have been removed from the home) — are no longer attending school.

Jenelle occasionally posts live content featuring her youngest kids in the middle of the day on weekdays.

And her supporters brush off the concern by insisting that Evans is homeschooling Kaiser and Ensley for the sake of their safety.

“I’m so glad Ensley is home learning important life skills like how to apply makeup instead of in school learning unimportant things like how to read or do math,” one commenter wrote in response to an Instagram Story that showed Jenelle and Ensley applying makeup.

“Still can’t get over that she took the kids out of school,” another added.

A third user speculated that Evans removed the kids from school so that they wouldn’t be questioned by CPS.

“JE hates spending time with her kids. She is probably pissed that they “had to” remove them from school to hide from CPS,” this person wrote.

It might be a while before we find out for sure what’s happening on The Land.

But sadly, it seems that this situation is likely to get worse before it gets better.