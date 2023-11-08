Earlier this year, we confirmed that Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are still together. No, that has not changed.

On the latest (and weirdest) season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, one couple (at first) reminded viewers of that spinoff’s OGs.

Kimberly and TJ do not enjoy the comparison. In fact, the newcomers recently said some pretty insulting things about the fan-favorite couple.

Jenny and Sumit are taking the insults in stride and considering the source.

Sumit Singh snapped this couple selfie with his wife, Jenny Slatten, while the two advertised their happily ever after to fans and followers. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Over the weekend, 30-year-old Kimberly Rochelle took to Instagram Live to weigh in other 90 Day Fiance cast members who live in India, like Jenny and Sumit.

Kimberly didn’t hesitate to say that they “don’t interest” her.

She then added that they were “fake.” Wait, what?

30-year-old Kimberly is from Alabama. 33-year-old Tejaswi “TJ” is from India. 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 will have many surprises for Kimberly, but not so many for viewers who’ve seen stories like theirs play out. (Photo Credit: TLC)

Obviously, commenters expressed confusion — but she only doubled down.

“Their scenarios are fake,” says the woman who dreamed about her husband before meeting him. “Like the dad saying he wouldn’t allow them to get married, he has no say being as old as they are.” (India is one of the largest countries on the planet; no one family defines everyone’s experiences)

“Plus personal reasons,” Kimberly continued. “They talk a big game for the camera and are quick to retract in private once the cameras stop rolling. I have no respect for people like them.”

33-year-old Tejaswi “TJ” Goswami chimed in on his own Instagram Stories when asked about the idea of meeting up with Sumit or Rishi — two of the franchise’s other Indian men.

“Honestly I am not interested,” he wrote to his followers. “I think I have a lot of priorities in my life and my future.”

Rudely, TJ continued: “It’s harsh but I don’t see any point there. I’m not a loser, sorry if it looks rude, but that’s true.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 star Rishi Singh shared this photo featuring Jen Boecher at the very end of April in 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Was TJ saying that Rishi and Sumit are losers? Because … it’s hard to interpret that any other way.

“I am just referencing my stand because there is no reason for going back and sticking up on similar grounds,” he wrote. “It’s important to understand, do you really exist beyond this.”

Continuing to ramble, TJ added: “It’s weird when there is no scope for growth and honesty. So, I feel in this way, no not calling anyone a loser.”

Well, obviously, this made its way to Jenny and to Sumit. People whom TJ seems to think are losers for making the franchise and the fans part of their lives, even if he claims otherwise.

“Thank you so much for loving us, supporting us and standing for us,” Jenny and Sumit shared after Kimberly and TJ’s weird posts.

They expressed: “We never wanted to be a part of this kind of attention but if someone wants it, so what can we do?”

Jenny Slatten and Sumit SIngh took to Instagram to share their colorful celebration of Holi in 2023! (Photo Credit: Instagram) (Photo Credit: Instagram)

They didn’t stop there, characterizing Kimberly and TJ as just “some immature kids [who] are just being bad.”

Jenny and Sumit resolved to just “let them be brats” because it’s not impacting their lives.

“After all,” Jenny and Sumit noted, “we all know who is fake and who is real.”